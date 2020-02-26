Assentis Technologies, a leader in Customer Communications, appointed Dominique Equey as General Manager, APAC Region

This appointment and other initiatives underline the Assentis focus on growth in the APAC market.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 February 2020 – Assentis Technologies, a Swiss-based global leader in Customer Communication Management (CCM) solutions, announced today that Dominique Equey was appointed as the new General Manager, APAC Region. Dominique joins Assentis from Zurich-headquartered banking software firm Avaloq, where he was Head for the Global Partner Network.









Dominique Equey, General Manager, Assentis Technologies APAC Region

Dominque worked for Avaloq for more than 14 years in a broad variety of client and partner management roles and is well-known for building long-term, value-added relationships with stakeholders. Dominque’s extensive educational background and experience in Banking, IT and Law provided the expertise for consulting with C-level clients in a collaborative environment, resulting in excellent outcomes and benefits for all.

Assentis Technologies is now starting a new series of initiatives to emphasize its anticipated business growth in the APAC region:

Assentis is broadening their operations in Singapore with new hires in the areas of Sales, Product Management, and Professional Services. This strengthens the Assentis Asian presence and increases high-level banking and insurance expertise in this region.

Assentis has expanded into APAC countries by establishing new local partner networks while also increasing additional global industry partner collaboration.





“The decision to expand our presence in the APAC region follows rapidly growing market demand. The success of banks in recent years requires bank executives to solve ever-increasing and more complex requirements. Assentis has already efficiently solved many such new challenges for its large client base,” said Dominique Equey. “Our investment in new staff demonstrates the long-term commitment Assentis pledges to the CCM market and its existing customers in the region.”

“Since establishing our presence in Asia in 2012, when we opened our regional headquarters in Singapore, we have seen steady growth in the region,” said Martin Kraehenbuehl, CEO of Assentis. “We now serve some of the largest financial institutions in the Asian market and are making a significant impact on the way firms are handling communication with their customers. We are delighted to welcome Dominique to the senior management team. Dominique has an exceptional track record of success, and he and our many new staff members will provide our clients with the additional business know-how, seniority and capacity to meet the heightened demand we are seeing for our suite of CCM solutions in the APAC region.”





About Assentis Technologies

Assentis is a leading Customer Communication Management (CCM) technology innovator focused on enabling financial institutions exchange relevant, accurate, timely and consistent information along all channels with their clients to empower businesses and increase process efficiencies through automation. Assentis solutions are in use by more than 100 organizations, including many of the Top 10 Banks, and across the US, Europe, and Asia. Assentis (www.assentis.com) is headquartered in Switzerland with offices in America, Europe and Asia and was founded in 2002.