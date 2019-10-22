Aston Martin’s first-ever SUV will have outrageously luxurious options like a portable pet washer

source Aston Martin

Aston Martin has unveiled 11 accessory packs that will accompany the sale of the brand’s first-ever SUV, the DBX, which is set to be unveiled before the end of the year.

The accessory packs are geared towards pets, parents, and field sports enthusiasts.

Aston Martin has announced 11 accessory packages to accompany its new DBX SUV, which will be unveiled by the end of this year.

Each accessory pack is tailored to a different lifestyle need, whether it be a long weekend getaway, a commute that includes dropping children off at school, or a trip with pets. Some of the more unconventional accessories include valve caps with Aston Martin wings and special-edition Maxi-Cosi child and baby seats donning the automaker’s emblem.

“From the outset it was envisaged that DBX would become an integral part of customers’ everyday lives,” Aston Martin Lagonda President an CEO Andy Palmer said in a prepared statement.

“With the lifestyle packs I think we have been able to ensure that DBX is a vehicle that not only enables but also enhances experiences.”

Take a look at the luxurious accessory packs that will accompany the automaker’s first SUV:

The Adventure Pack is designed for excursions, and comes with mud flaps, roof crossbars, wet bag storage, and heavy-duty treadplates.

Customers can also add the Snow Pack to the Adventure Pack. The Snow Pack includes a ski bag, boot warmers, snow chains, and a roof-mounted ski rack. Heated seats are already standard in the DBX.

The Touring Pack was created for travelers. It comes with a four or upgraded six-piece, luggage set, cabin saddlebags, lockable storage under the front passenger seat, and a first aid kit.

There’s also a Pet Pack for car owners with furry friends. It comes with a partitioned space in the trunk for the pets, a rear bumper protector for when dogs jump in and out of the car, and a portable pet washer.

The Essentials Pack includes a center console organizer, a rear-seat entertainment holder, heated front cups, and a carpet mat for the trunk.

For school pickups and dropoffs, the automaker recommends pairing it with the Interior Protection Pack that comes with seat covers, a rear bumper protector, and protective floor and space mats throughout the car.

There’s also an Event Pack geared towards social gatherings. It comes with a picnic basket and blanket, event seating, and extra umbrella storage.

The Field Sport pack includes a gun cabinet and shooting stick used for hunting.

The automaker is also offering individual accessories, such as three different Maxi-Cosi child and baby seats, a surfboard holder, and snow chains.

Prices for each accessory pack will be announced when the DBX is launched. It is set to be unveiled by the end of this year.