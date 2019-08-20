Aston Martin just launched a new service to help owners turn their bespoke homes into personalized supervillain-like ‘Automotive Lairs’

caption The Automotive Lair is designed to put the Aston Martin car front and center. source Aston Martin

Aston Martin has revealed a new bespoke design service focused on creating a personalized “gallery” or “lair” for their client’s car, or cars.

The Aston Martin Automotive Galleries and Lairs designs range from minimalist garages that blend with the client’s homes to luxury living spaces designed around the vehicle.

Have you ever dreamed of having a James Bond villain lair to fit your “007”-approved car?

With the help of Aston Martin, this childhood aspiration can come true.

Aston Martin announced on Thursday a new bespoke personalization service to help clients design their own Aston Martin Automotive Galleries and Lairs. The “Automotive Gallery” is a bespoke garage, while the “Automotive Lair” is an “ultimate retreat” for car collection-keeping.

Despite these two categories, designs can range from a customized garage to a car gallery to an entire home based around the client’s cars. The intention is to make the client’s car, or car collection, the centerpiece of a luxury architectural design.

The program will be run by Q, Aston Martin’s bespoke service that focuses on personalizing cars. Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman’s team has already created interior designs for the 66-floor Miami Aston Martin Residence, as well as multiple dealership centers and the House of Aston Martin Aoyama in Tokyo. They will now begin working on private residential developments.

Take a closer look at a design concept of a lair, which features an underwater lair, car galleries with artwork:

The British automaker announced the news last Thursday at Pebble Beach.

Obermoser arch-omo architecture firm has created a design concept, pictured below, that has living, entertainment, and leisure areas centered around the Aston Martin.

“For the car enthusiast the garage is as important as the rest of the house and a bespoke auto gallery designed by Aston Martin that either focuses on showing off the car or is part of a larger, integrated entertainment space with simulators and such like, takes Aston Martin ownership to the next level,” said Reichman.

This new design service is a part of Q by Aston, the automaker’s bespoke service. Clients will get to work with the design team and “renowned” architects to create a space that centers around the car, or cars.

“These spaces provide an opportunity for people to create their own unique world where they can share their passion for cars with their guests,” Aston Martin Partnerships Director Sebastien Delmaire said in a prepared statement.

The Automotive Galleries and Lairs can also be designed to fit the era of a heritage car.

No pricing structure has been announced for the bespoke design program.