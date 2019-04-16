Aston Martin just unveiled a striking electric car that will attempt to rival Tesla — but only 155 will be made

caption Aston Martin Rapide E. source Aston Martin Lagonda

Aston Martin unveiled on Tuesday its first electric vehicle, the Rapide E, at the Shanghai auto show.

The Rapide E will have over 200 miles of range and the ability to charge at a rate of 310 miles per hour with an 800-volt charger, Aston Martin says.

According to Aston Martin, the Rapide E will have two motors, a top speed of 155 mph, and the ability to accelerate from 0-60 mph in under four seconds.

Aston Martin did not disclose when it will begin delivering the Rapide E or its price, saying customers must inquire about an order to learn price information.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

Aston Martin unveiled on Tuesday its first electric vehicle, the Rapide E, at the Shanghai auto show.

The automaker also opened orders for the vehicle and said it will produce only 155 of them. Aston Martin did not disclose when it will begin delivering the Rapide E or its price, saying customers must inquire about an order to learn price information.

Read more: Zoox CEO Aicha Evans reveals what will set the company’s electric, self-driving cars apart from the rest

The Rapide E will have a 65 kWh battery with over 200 miles of range and the ability to charge at a rate of 310 miles per hour with an 800-volt charger, Aston Martin says. With a 400-volt charger, the vehicle will be able to receive 185 miles of range in an hour.

According to Aston Martin, the Rapide E will have two motors, a top speed of 155 mph, and the ability to accelerate from 0-60 mph in under four seconds. The vehicle will also have around 600 horsepower and around 700 pound-feet of torque.

Tech features include a digital display that will provide information on the car’s speed, battery capacity, motor power, energy consumption, and regenerative performance, and an app that will show the Rapide E’s location, remaining range, and the amount of time needed to charge.

Aston Martin will build the Rapide E at its new factory in St. Athan, United Kingdom, which will also produce vehicles for Aston Martin’s Lagonda electric vehicle brand.