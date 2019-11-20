Aston Martin just unveiled its $189,000 DBX SUV in China. Here’s a closer look.

caption The Aston Martin DBX. source Aston Martin

The Los Angeles auto show is in full swing, but Aston Martin chose China, a potentially significant growth market for the storied brand, to reveal its first SUV.

In Beijing, CEO Andy Palmer said in a statement, “I can’t emphasise enough how incredibly exciting and significant DBX is for Aston Martin.”

“Through its development alone, this beautiful SUV has already taken the company into new territories and in inspiring directions.”

Aston Martin is 106 years old, but it’s history has been one of highs and lows. The brand makes James Bonds’ favorite cars, but a 2018 IPO was received tepidly by the markets and the carmaker has endured numerous bankruptcies during its history.

The DBX is a step in the direction of sustained profits in a world that’s bullish on luxury SUV.

Aston said the DBX would be priced from $189,900, with deliveries commencing in the second quarter of 2020.

Here’s a closer look at the DBX:

The DBX is slated to be built in Wales and should sit on a dedicated SUV platform, Aston said.

Anyone familiar with Aston’s legacy of dashing, aggressive design might scoff at a truck for Mr. Bond. But the company said the DBX is an “Aston Martin from first glance to detailed inspection,” and in profile the SUV is sleek.

Under the hood, the DBX gets a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, making 542 horsepower. It’s the same powerplant as the DB11 and the Vantage, and it yields a 0-62 mph time of 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 181 mph, Aston said. The DBX has all-wheel-driver and nine-speed automatic transmission,

Aston Martin’s are noted for their elegant, masculine, tailored interiors and the DBX’s looks to be no exception. There are acres of tooled leather, and Aston intends to offer many customization options.

The DBX is also getting some special packages. They “will tailor the car even further to customers’ needs, sports or pastimes,” Aston said. A pet package has a dog washer, and a Snow package has a boot warmer.