The new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster has 500-plus horsepower and a super-fast convertible roof — here’s a look at the luxurious new drop-top

The new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster, a convertible version of the Vantage coupe, is here to join its sibling.

Aston claims the Vantage Roadster features the fastest fully automatic convertible roof of any car.

It’s a bit heavier than its coupe counterpart, but it’s still plenty fast thanks to a 503-horsepower twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

Pricing starts at $161,000, and Aston expects deliveries to begin in the second quarter of this year.

Aston Martin just unveiled its new, gorgeous drop-top Vantage Roadster with 503 horsepower, along with what the automaker claims to be the world’s quickest convertible roof.

The new Vantage Roadster loses its roof in 6.7 seconds and raises it back up in 6.8, according to a press release from the British manufacturer, giving it “the fastest full operating cycle of any automatic automotive convertible system.”

The roadster also hits 60 mph in a claimed 3.7 seconds, thanks to its 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 sourced from Mercedes-AMG.

Here’s what else you need to know about the new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster:

Aston Martin has announced a convertible variant for its Vantage sports car — the new Vantage Roadster.

The new model, like its coupe sibling, derives its power from an AMG-sourced twin-turbocharged V8 rated at 503 horsepower and 505 foot-pounds of torque.

Aston claims the roadster can reach 60 mph in 3.7 seconds on its way to a top speed of 190 mph.

The new convertible is undoubtedly quick, but it’s just a hair slower than the Vantage Coupe, announced in its current form in 2017 with a 60-mph time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 195 mph.

That makes sense when you consider that the Vantage Roadster is roughly 132 pounds heavier than its coupe counterpart.

The new model also features what Aston Martin claims to be the quickest automatic convertible system in the auto industry.

Drivers can lower the roof in just 6.7 seconds or raise it in 6.8. Plus, the convertible top is operable at speeds of up to 31 mph, Aston says.

In addition to the new roadster, Aston announced that a seven-speed manual transmission is now available for the Vantage Coupe. The roadster, however, is only available with an eight-speed automatic.

A new grille is also available on both cars. Buyers can either opt for the meshy “hunter” grille introduced with the modern Vantage in 2017, or go with a more subdued “vane” grille with chrome lines across the front.

caption The Aston Martin Vantage’s vane grille (front) and hunter grille (back). Buyers of both the coupe and roadster can choose between the two. source Aston Martin

The 2021 Vantage Roadster starts at around $161,000 in the US, and deliveries will begin in the second quarter of this year.