We tried a melatonin lotion that was formulated to help you sleep better, and it worked surprisingly well for us

caption The Asutra Dream the Night Away Lotion wants to help you sleep soundly. source Asutra Instagram

Melatonin is a hormone that our bodies naturally produce to tell us when it’s time to sleep and when it’s time to wake up, with levels rising in the evening before bedtime.

Many people take melatonin supplements (in the form of pills) to help regulate their sleep cycle if they have trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or are adjusting to a new time zone. But some people, myself included, don’t like relying on pills to help us sleep.

Asutra Dream the Night Away ($31.99) is a moisturizing lotion that uses the calming powers of melatonin and magnesium to promote a more restful night’s sleep. We tried it and were impressed with how it helped us fall asleep and stay asleep all night.

Falling asleep and staying asleep is getting increasingly difficult. Our lives are filled with distractions that keep us awake, like the bright blue and white light emitted from our computer and phone screens, daily stressors from working and commuting, and constant email notifications.

On top of the external factors that keep us awake, many people suffer from sleep-related disorders.

When it comes to getting a good night’s sleep, plenty of us turn to sleep aids like melatonin pills. But, personally, while I know it’s a naturally-occurring hormone, I never really liked the idea of popping pills to fall asleep every night.

I recently came upon a melatonin lotion that was designed to provide the same benefits as the supplements, but in a form I felt more comfortable with. Plus, lotion is something a lot of us use before bed anyway, and I liked the idea of it fitting pretty seamlessly into my nighttime routine.

I asked some of my coworkers to test it out with me, and you can read our reviews below. But first, here’s what you should know about the lotion itself.

What it is

Asutra Dream the Night Away Lotion looks like any other moisturizer, but it’s filled with ingredients that promote a better night’s sleep. A combination of six potent, all-natural ingredients work to maximize relaxation: melatonin (a natural sleep aid), magnesium (a mineral that helps regulate stress responses), optiMSM (helps speed up magnesium absorption), shea butter (softens skin), almond oil (smooths skin), and lemongrass essential oil (a calming scent).

All of the ingredients are natural, free of parabens, toxins, and never tested on animals, and the hypoallergenic shea butter and almond oil are light enough for sensitive skin. As the name suggests, the purpose of this lotion is to aid in getting a better night’s sleep, but the powers of magnesium extend beyond that, as it purportedly helps to fight joint pain, muscle cramps, and even calm eczema.

Asutra suggests putting the lotion on 30 minutes before your desired bedtime. If you’re a night owl, they suggest applying the lotion two hours before bedtime. Asutra claims that Dream the Night Away will help you fall asleep faster, sleep through the night, and wake up easily without feeling groggy.

I wondered if a topical melatonin could work as well as a pill (spoiler, studies say topical is effective too). So, my teammates and I decided to test the lotion ourselves to see how well it actually worked for us.

caption What you can expect to see on the Asutra lotion. source Asutra

Our experiences with the Astura Dream the Night Away lotion

Amir Ismael, Insider Picks reporter:

As someone who had never used melatonin or anything else to help me go to sleep, I’ve always been skeptical of products like this lotion. The first time I used it, I had a deep and restful night of sleep, but I wasn’t sure if I was just super tired from a long day. To make sure it was actually the lotion, I used it every night for the rest of the week and I continued to get some of the best sleep I’ve ever gotten. The lotion has a soothing lemongrass scent and keeps my skin soft with shea butter and almond oil. It didn’t knock me out like a sleeping pill might have, but I felt relaxed and had a much easier time falling asleep at night.

Megan Foster, Insider Picks intern:

I’ve turned to sleep aids like melatonin and Benadryl to help me fall asleep before, but neither ever worked as well as I would have liked. The Austra Dream the Night Away lotion claimed to be a natural sleep aid, so I was willing to give it a try.

The instructions said to apply the lotion two hours before bedtime for night owls, so I applied the lotion at 10:40 p.m. At 12:45 a.m., I felt a rush of drowsiness followed by the desire to actually turn in for the night (something I usually force myself to do).

I have used the lotion four times since my first experience and can definitely say that I feel more tired when using it than I would without any sleep aid. The bottle doesn’t tell you where/how to apply the lotion so I’m not sure if I’m using it to its full potential, but I will continue to turn to it since it’s proven beneficial in my nightly routine.

Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter:

Falling asleep isn’t usually a problem for me, but getting quality sleep is. While studies have cautioned us against spending time on our smartphones and computers before bed, I’m a pretty big culprit, spending a solid chunk of time with screens before bed. I’ve definitely noticed these behaviors have a negative impact on my sleep schedule, but I haven’t fully cut the cord on them. The Asutra Dream the Night Away lotion has noticeably improved the quality of my sleep, whether I’m looking at screens before bed or not.

The first time I used the lotion, I was surprised at how quickly I feel asleep. Usually, if I can’t fall asleep I turn to my computer or phone to tire myself out – which usually just keeps me awake even more. On the first try, I rubbed the lotion onto my forearms and neck. I decided to keep it screen-free and laid down with a book instead. I got to about three pages before my eyes began fluttering, the signal it was bedtime. I put my book down, closed my eyes, and didn’t wake up until I heard the bells of my alarm ringing in the morning.

What was this melatonin magic? To make sure it was for real, I continued using the Asutra lotion. Each time, I was impressed with how seamlessly I fell and stayed asleep. An added bonus is that the lotion has left my skin feeling delightfully soft too.

Bottom line

If you’re searching for a safe and simple solution to your nighttime woes, Asutra Dream the Night Away may be a piece of your puzzle. Of course, what works for us may not work for you, but our experiences were overwhelmingly positive. At the very least, you can expect some seriously smooth skin.