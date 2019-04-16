This $23 body scrub with 2,200 5-star reviews on Amazon helps me manage the keratosis pilaris on my arms

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption Scrub The Day Away exfoliates and hydrates skin at the same time. source Asutra

A body scrub helps achieve that silky-smooth feeling all over your skin, but not all are made equal.

Asutra’s Scrub The Day Away has an impressive Amazon rating of 4.7 out of five stars with 87% of reviewers giving the scrub a perfect five out of five.

After trying it out for myself, my skin was smooth and the scrub even helped manage the keratosis pilaris on my arms.

I’ve never purchased a body scrub before, but ever since I splurged on a fancy pedicure that came with an exfoliating treatment, I’ve been kind of obsessed with finding one. Seriously, it removed so much dead skin I didn’t know I had that when I shaved my legs, they were just ridiculously smooth afterwards.

I set out to find a similar product so I could get that feeling again and again. Naturally, I started with Amazon, but since I wasn’t entirely sure what I should be looking for, I decided to filter my search by “average customer review” and one particular item caught my eye.

Scrub the Day Away by Asutra currently has 2,572 customer reviews with an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon. Even more impressive, 87% of users have awarded this body scrub with a perfect five out of five stars.

I started reading reviews and seeing photos from commenters with various skin conditions who were all praising Scrub the Day Away for helping clear up their irritated skin conditions related to psoriasis, eczema, and keratosis pilaris (which I have). With some reviewers calling it a “MIRACLE for my skin” and providing “Magic results,” I immediately added it to my cart. The high ratings and impressive customer claims left me with extraordinarily high hopes for this product.

It arrived in a beautiful, bright container with a small wooden spoon attached to stir the Scrub the Day Away exfoliant. I read through the directions and jumped in the shower. Right off the bat, the vitamin C body scrub smelled clean and refreshing from the citrus and grapefruit essential oils – I’m a sucker for a good citrus scent. The formula is also all-natural, free of parabens, and not tested on animals.

caption It comes with a wooden stirrer spoon to evenly blend the Himalayan sea salt with nourishing oils before each use. source Asutra

As I stirred the body scrub, I could physically see grains of the 100% pure Himalayan sea salt mixing with essential oils and all-natural ingredients like a magic potion. I spooned a dollop of the scrub and massaged it over my wet skin. The scrub itself is on the coarser side, but it wasn’t harsh or abrasive. After a few quick passes, I rinsed it off.

My skin felt brand new, like the skin of a baby. I was amazed that the bumps on the back of my arms were almost all buffed away and that my legs felt primed and ready for a close shave the next day. (I didn’t want to shave directly after in fear of getting uncomfortable razor bumps.)

Not only did the scrub remove dead skin on my body, but one of the best parts is that it also moisturized my skin with argan, jojoba, and sweet almond oils. Some users noted they weren’t a fan of the oily feeling the scrub left behind, but it wasn’t an issue for me. Although your skin does feel slightly oily after, once it’s absorbed, the oils leave your skin more hydrated than before.

This product isn’t meant to replace a diagnosed treatment, and depending on your unique skin type and condition, I can’t say that everyone will have the same experience as I did. But personally, not only did the Scrub the Day Away by Asutra give me that salon-grade silky-smooth feeling, but it helped me manage my keratosis pilaris as well – and that’s worth more to me than what I paid for the scrub.