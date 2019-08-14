A bartender says going rogue on cocktail recipes is the worst thing you can do

caption When it comes to making cocktails, there’s one mistake you should always avoid making. source Tasia Wells/GettyImages

John Ceselka, lead bartender at the Hudson Hotel, said the biggest mistake amateur mixologists make is substituting liquors or liqueurs when following a recipe.

Cocktail recipes are carefully crafted, so swapping out one fundamental ingredient can throw off the entire flavor profile of a drink.

Unless you’re experimenting for fun or with purpose, it’s best to go by the book if you want to ensure your cocktail will taste as it should.

Mixing your own cocktails at home can be a fun and financially savvy venture, but it’s not always foolproof and putting your own spin on a recipe could lead to some not-so-tasty results.

According to John Ceselka, lead bartender at the Hudson Hotel, the worst mistake you can make when mixing your own drinks is ignoring your recipe.

Not all liquors and liqueurs are meant to be interchangeable

“Substituting different liquor or liqueurs from recipes can be a big mistake,” he told INSIDER. “Try following the recipes as close as possible because a small variation can change the flavor profile.”

Namely, if you’re just really craving a good margarita and all you have on hand is vodka, it’s probably worth heading to the store. Without that agave flavor you’d find in tequila, your cocktail just won’t taste the same.

Of course, there are some classic cocktails with common, time-tested liquor alternatives, like the gin martini versus the vodka martini- but, for the most part, cocktail recipes call for a specific liquor for a reason. The other ingredients in a recipe are meant to complement the flavors of the base liquor and a random swap based on convenience is unlikely to achieve the same balance.

“As mixologists, when creating new drinks we may fail several times before finding the perfect combination,” Ceselka said. “An at-home bartender may want to stick to exact liquors and measurements when figuring out new cocktails.”

By not following a recipe, you could also be wasting time and ingredients

caption A margarita just won’t taste the same when made with any liquor but tequila. source Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tequila Herradura

Furthermore, if you’re putting together something with several ingredients, you might not want to risk wasting your inventory on a cocktail that ends up not tasting very great. “It’s a big waste of time and money to substitute without knowing how it will affect the flavor,” Ceselka added.

Of course, experimentation is another thing altogether – if you want to try concocting a new kind of Bloody Mary with some more tropical flavors, by all means, test out rum to see if you can make the flavor profile work.

But according to Ceselka, unless you’re going in with a plan of your own, you’re probably better off sticking to the recipe.