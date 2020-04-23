14 signature cocktail recipes from hotel bars around the world — plus the tools and spirits you’ll need to make them

- source
- Vieuxx Carré
- Most people are currently following shelter-in-place orders, which makes enjoying a favorite cocktail at your local bar impossible.
- If you’re one of many turning to a home bar cart to whip up a drink, take inspiration from swanky hotel bars revered for next-level cocktails that instantly activate vacation mode.
- Hotels around the world have revealed once-secret recipes for margaritas with a twist, breezy spritzes, fruity island punches, and more. Here’s how to make them, and everything you’ll need.
Due to the novel Coronavirus, most people are following shelter-in-place and self-isolation orders. Restaurants, bars, and hotels are closed meaning you can’t go out for happy hour right now, or enjoy sipping favorite cocktails at your local bar down the block.
Some of my most beloved bars happen to be hotel bars. From lobby lounges with moody lighting, plush seating, and inviting atmospheres, to poolside watering holes where I can imbibe while watching the waves in the distance. Hotel bars typically serve inventive concoctions and libations that are chef-designed, ones you never could have dreamed up yourself.
I’ve been known to ask hotel bartenders for their recipes on the spot if I find a particularly spectacular signature drink. I’ve even mixed up the Ilún from Tierra Chiloé (included below) myself when I was feeling particularly nostalgic for the hotel’s rustic wooden bar, copper fireplaces, and cozy oversized couches.
While we can’t sip a hotel tipple on property, we now have the recipes to mix them up at home. Follow my lead and relive favorite hotel memories by making an exceptional hotel drink yourself.
Hotels are revealing their go-to ingredients to recreate their tasty signature cocktails at home to become your own master mixologist. Whether you want a light island spritz, a margarita with a twist, or a bourbon drink that packs a punch, there’s a drink to suit your tastes.
From gorgeous Caribbean properties like Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino to New England coastal getaways like Chatham Bars Inn, these hotels and their exceptional cocktail recipes offer the chance to get a little taste of their vibe. Maybe you’ll even be inspired to visit one of these hotel bars in the future to try the real deal firsthand.
For now, use these hotel drink recipes to take a much-needed armchair vacation, share the recipe with a friend, and then set a travel-themed Zoom background to pretend you’re both relaxing on vacation at the hotel bar. Or, just let your concoction enhance your experience while streaming a travel show or enjoying a virtual hotel experience.
If your go-to drink has been grabbing a White Claw out of the fridge or mixing whatever rum you have left on the shelf with an off-brand cola, consider upping your #quarantini game with a little help from the pros.
Read on for 14 delicious cocktail recipes from hotels around the globe.
Freehand Miami’s Peachy Colada
From Freehand Miami – Miami, Florida
Fresh and fruity, this twist on a pina colada is the ideal way to cheers to warmer weather.
What you’ll need:
- A cocktail shaker like this one
- A Pilsner glass such as this
- 2 oz rum, which you can buy online at Reserve Bar
- 1 oz pineapple juice found online here
- 1 oz peach-coconut cream (1 can of peaches with juice and 1 can coconut milk blended)
- .5 oz simple syrup such as this
- pinch of salt
Instructions:
Combine and shake. Strain into a pilsner glass. Top with crushed ice and garnish with pineapple and cherries if you have some on hand, or just drink it as is.
Chatham Bars Inn’s Bourbon Smash
From Chatham Bars Inn – Cape Cod, Massachusetts
Bourbon lovers will enjoy sipping on this cocktail that gets an added sweet flavor thanks to fresh fruit puree.
What you’ll need:
- Cocktail shaker like this one
- Double old-fashioned glass similar to this
- 2 oz Chatham Bars Inn Bourbon blend (or substitute with any higher proof (-45%+) Bourbon, which you can buy online at Reservebar )
- 1.5 oz fruit puree (raspberry, cherry, or peach for example)
- 0.5 oz fresh lime juice found here
- 2 dash orange bitters, which you can buy online at Reservebar
- orange ribbon from peel
Instructions:
Fill double old-fashioned glass with ice. Shake all ingredients with ice and double strain over fresh ice. Run orange peel ribbon over the rim of glass, and then drop on top of the cocktail.
Borgata Hotel’s Off-Menu Vieuxx Carré
From Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa – Atlantic City, New Jersey
Simple and delicious, bring a taste of the boardwalks and casinos found in Atlantic City to your home with this easy recipe.
What you’ll need:
- Cocktail spoon such a this
- Coupe glass like this one
- .75 oz whiskey, which you can buy online at Reservebar
- .75 oz cognac, which you can buy online at Reservebar
- .75 oz Sweet Vermouth, which you can buy online at Reservebar
- 1 bar spoon of Benedictine
- 2 dashes of bitters, which you can buy online at Reservebar
Instructions:
Pull out whatever signature whiskey and cognac you have stored in your pantry. Have fun mixing up your concoction over ice and stirring before straining into a coupe glass. Garnish with citrus zest and enjoy.
The Asbury Hotel’s Asbury No. 1
From The Asbury Hotel – Asbury Park, New Jersey
It turns out it’s easy to make watermelon juice at home. It also turns out watermelon juice and tequila make for a delicious and refreshing combo.
What you’ll need:
- Collins glass like this one
- 1.5 oz Blanco tequila, which you can buy online at Reservebar
- 2 oz watermelon juice (which you can buy online here or make your own)
- .5 oz lime juice found here
- .25 oz simple syrup such as this
- Club soda, which you can buy online here
- Lime wedge garnish
Instructions:
Put all ingredients, minus the club soda, into the shaker. Add ice and shake for about 15 seconds. Strain over fresh ice into a Collins glass and top with the club soda. Garnish with a freshly cut lime wedge & enjoy.
Note: If you can’t buy watermelon juice it’s easy to extract yourself. You don’t need a fancy juicer, just a blender. Scoop the watermelon into the blender, blend for about thirty seconds, and ta-da! You’ve made watermelon juice.
Ocean House’s RoseYAY
From Ocean House – Westerly, Rhode Island
Give your usual glass of rosé an extra hit with this bubbly cocktail that uses wine, prosecco, and vodka.
What you’ll need:
- Wine glass such as this one
- 3 oz of rosé wine, which you can buy online at Reservebar
- 1.5 oz vodka, which you can buy online at Reservebar
- Splash of pomegranate juice, grenadine, or sweetened cranberry juice
- Prosecco, which you can buy online at Reservebar
- Cherries or orange for garnish
Instructions:
Place ice into a white wine glass. Add in vodka and wine. Add a splash of sweetener of choice (pomegranate juice, grenadine or sweetened cranberry juice) and then add in more ice. Top with your choice of prosecco and add cherry or orange garnish.
Estancia La Jolla’s Baja Spritz
From Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa – San Diego, California
For a smokier version of an Aperol spritz, try this version from Estancia La Jolla that uses Mezcal and features a chipotle/sugar rim.
What you’ll need:
- Cocktail shaker such as this one
- Wine glass like this
- 1 oz mezcal, which you can buy online at Reservebar
- 1 oz Aperol, which you can buy online at Reservebar
- 1 oz grapefruit juice such as this
- Grapefruit sparkling water like this
- Chipotle/sugar mix (1/3 chipotle powder & 2/3 sugar)
- Grapefruit for garnish
Instructions:
Mix mezcal, grapefruit juice, and Aperol in a shaker and shake hard. Wet the lip of a wine glass with citrus juice (we use lime juice), and then rim the glass in the chipotle/sugar mix. Strain drink into the wine glass. Fill with ice and top with grapefruit sparkling water. Garnish with a large grapefruit twist.
Paséa Hotel’s Cucumber Delight
From Paséa Hotel & Spa – Huntington Beach, California
The ultimate spring and summer cocktail, this minty recipe is a refreshing way to cool off.
What you’ll need:
- Cocktail shaker like this
- Rocks glass such as this one
- 2 oz Ketel One Cucumber Mint Vodka, which you can buy online at Reservebar (or whatever vodka you have)
- .75 oz fresh lemon juice (squeeze lemons or buy lemon juice here)
- .75 oz simple syrup such as this
- .5 oz St. Germain, which can be bought online at Reservebar (or any elderflower liqueur)
- Chopped cucumber (3 slices) for garnish
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients into a shaker with cubed ice. Aggressively shake for 10-15 seconds. Pour into a rocks glass and top with crushed ice. Garnish with a fresh cucumber slice.
The Meritage Resort’s Lake Como Getaway
From The Meritage Resort and Spa – Napa Valley, California
Transport yourself to southern Italy and the stunning Amalfi coast with this bubbly recipe featuring limoncello.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz limoncello, which you can buy online at Reservebar
- 2 oz Prosecco, which you can buy online at Reservebar
- 3 oz bitter lemon tonic water such as this
Instructions:
Build over ice (only a few ice cubes), and finish off by garnishing with two lemon wheels. It’s that easy.
Renaissance Curacao’s Meet Me in Paradise
From Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino – Willemstad, Curacao
This fruity drink will have you feeling like you’re on island time on your couch.
Ingredients:
- Cocktail shaker such as this one
- 1 oz Blue Curacao like this
- 1 oz vodka, which you can buy online at Reservebar
- 1 dash of Sambuca
- .5 oz horchata syrup
- 1 dash of lemon juice (from fresh lemon or buy lemon juice here)
- 1 dash of Sprite
- Lemon or lime for garnish
Instructions:
Combine ingredients in a shaker and pour over ice in a tall glass. Finish off by garnishing with two lemon or lime wheels.
Tierra Chiloé’s Ilún
From Tierra Chiloé – Chiloé, Chile
Ilún means “to wish” in the native mapudungún language. While you may be wishing you could enjoy this cocktail while gazing at the serene coastal views from the Tierra Chiloé bar, it’s easy enough to recreate at home.
What you’ll need:
- Mortar and pestle like this one
- 1 oz Irish whiskey, which you can buy online at Reservebar
- 1 oz white vermouth, which you can buy online at Reservebar
- 1 oz simple syrup such as this
- 1 peach
- Half a lime
- 3 dashes bitters, which you can buy online at Reservebar
Instructions:
Crush the peach with the half lime and add 3 dashes of bitters. Combine with white vermouth, whiskey, and simple syrup.
Bequia Beach Hotel’s BBH Sea Breeze
From Bequia Beach Hotel – Bequia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Pretend you have your toes in the sand looking out at turquoise Caribbean waters with this fruity cocktail.
Ingredients:
- Poco Grande glass, such as this one
- Cocktail spoon such a this
- 1.5 oz Sunset Light Rum (or substitute any white rum, which you can buy online at Reservebar)
- 1.5 oz Malibu, which you can buy online at Reservebar
- 1 oz Blue Curacao like this
- 2 bar spoons coconut cream such as this
Instructions:
Blend all ingredients together and pour into a Poco Grande glass.
Amangiri’s Prickly Pear Margarita
From Amangiri – Canyon Point, Utah
Margarita aficionados will enjoy mixing up this prickly pear version from luxury hotel Amangiri.
Ingredients:
- A cocktail shaker like this one
- Rocks glass such as this one
- 1.5 oz Milagro silver tequila, which you can buy online at Reservebar
- .5 oz Cointreau, which you can buy online at Reservebar
- 3 oz sour mix such as this
- 1 oz prickly pear puree, which can be bought online here
Instructions:
Rim a rocks glass with pink sea salt after wetting with lime. Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake vigorously. Strain into rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with lime wheel and enjoy.
The Resort at Paws Up’s Huckleberry Hound
From The Resort at Paws Up – Greenough, Montana
Huckleberry syrup is the secret ingredient that makes this vodka-based recipe from Montana so delicious.
Ingredients:
- 1 bottle of 44 North Huckleberry Vodka (or whatever vodka you have on hand or buy online at Reservebar)
- 1 can limeade such as this (fill can four times with water)
- 16 oz Huckleberry syrup such as this
- Lime garnish
Instructions:
Combine vodka, limeade, and four limeade cans of water with huckleberry syrup. Serve with lime slice for garnish.
Andaz Maui’s Makena Cloud Margarita
From Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort
Bring the salty surf of Maui’s beaches to your kitchen with this tequila-based drink that’s light and fresh.
Ingredients:
- A cocktail shaker like this one
- 1.5 oz Andaz Patron (can substitute Patron Silver or whatever tequila you have on hand or buy from Reservebar)
- .5 oz Cointreau, which you can buy online at Reservebar
- .75 oz lime juice (from fresh lime or lime juice found here)
- .5 oz kaffir lime leaf syrup
- .5 oz coconut cream such as this
- 2 drops saltwater
Instructions:
To make the kaffir syrup combine 2 cups of water and 20 kaffir lime leaves. Bring to a boil then leave on medium/low temperature and add 2 cups of sugar. Let rest for 2 hours. Strain and bottle.
Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake. Pour over ice and garnish with a frayed kaffir lime leaf.