People are using puppies, pillows, and toilet paper to recreate classic artwork like ‘Birth of Venus’ and ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’ in a hilarious Twitter challenge during social distancing

The Getty Museum is challenging people to recreate famous artworks using household items during the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtesy of Ada Crow

The Getty Museum in Los Angeles sent out a tweet on March 25 challenging people social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic to recreate artworks by taking photos in their own homes.

People got to work recreating antique tools using more mundane contemporary props like in this recreation of an oil painting from around 1530 called “Portrait of a Halberdier” by Jacopo Carucci, where a hockey stick resembles a two-handed 16th-century weapon called a halberd.

Others recreated still life paintings, which are scenes full of food and other objects, using 21st-century items, like this recreation of “Still Life with Fish, Vegetables, Gougères, Pots, and Cruets on a Table” made by Jean-Siméon Chardin in 1769.

People are also using common household items like toilet paper to recreate abstract paintings, like this recreation of “Mirabelle” by Helen Frankenthaler.

Toilet paper, despite shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic, seems to be a common prop. It is magically transformed into flowing water in this depiction of Edward Burne-Jones’s “Temperantia,” originally made in 1872.

People are even using their pets as characters, like in this depiction of Master of St. Cecilia’s “Madonna and Child” from around 1290 …

… and this recreation of Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring” from 1665.

The recreations highlight which common household items stood the test of time through the centuries, like the globe in this recreation of Johannes Vermeer’s “The Astronomer” from 1668.

Submissions seem to be getting more and more creative as the pandemic continues, including the use of tape in this depiction of Quentin Matsys’s “The Ugly Duchess,” painted around 1513.

Some participants included funny tweets about social distancing, like this one, who recreated Sandro Botticelli’s “Birth of Venus” from around 1480.

Some people have even taken to using food as a canvas, from this depiction of “Birth of Venus” on pizza …

… to Edvard Munch’s “The Scream” from 1893 on toast.

The Getty Museum did not respond to request for comment.