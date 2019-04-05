Compromised WhatsApp accounts would be used to deceive other victims into performing monetary transfers. Pixabay

Some people who thought they were helping a friend out ended up having their WhatsApp accounts taken over by scammers.

The police said in a statement on Thursday (April 4) that since January 2019, they have received at least 90 reports where victims had lost their WhatsApp account access to scammers.

Victims would first receive a message from a friend saying that their WhatsApp account had been compromised.

After, they would request the victim to send over a 6-digit verification code that was sent to them via short message service (SMS).

The victims lost access to their WhatsApp accounts after providing the verification code.

Compromised WhatsApp accounts were then used to deceive other victims into performing monetary transfers by sending over Money Online points or buying gift cards and then sharing with scammers the password for the cards.

The gift cards were then sold by the scammers online.

The police have advised the public to beware of unusual requests received over WhatsApp, even if they were sent by their WhatsApp contacts.

The public should also always verify the authenticity of any request made to them – but not through the same social media platform as it may be compromised.

The ‘Two-Step Verification’ feature should also be enabled to protect WhatsApp accounts.

