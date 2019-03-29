At S$39, the Onikuma K6 gaming headset looks amazing, but its sound quality is less than dazzling

Business Insider / Sean Lim

A headset with good sound is what every gamer needs – bonus if it looks real cool too. And to get one, many resort to burning hundreds of dollars.

Not me though, I’d much prefer to keep my cash and stick to using Apple earphones, which have everything I need: reasonably good sound quality, a minimalistic look, and best of all, they’re lightweight.

So when Onikuma, a company which specialises in creating gaming headsets, sent over its Onikuma Gaming Headset K6, I was intrigued. Could this be the affordable yet high quality headset that’ll eventually lead to me parting with my Apple earphones?

And at US$28.99 (S$39.11), the Onikuma K6 is a steal. So this could be a real game changer if it is as impressive as it looks.

Here’s what I thought of the headset after trying it for one week:

When I first unboxed the Onikuma Gaming Headset K6, I was impressed. The headset looked way more expensive than its actual price.

Business Insider / Sean Lim

I was dazzled by its modern, black and white design. It isn’t overwhelming to look at and features matte black cushion pads.

Business Insider / Sean Lim

The moment I put the headset on, I noticed how soft its cushion pads were. They felt like memory foam pillows. Although the entire headset was a tad too heavy for my liking, its earmuffs certainly helped to cushion the impact.

Business Insider / Sean Lim

I really fancied how flexible the microphone was. It could be twisted around, and adjusted to the user’s ideal height and position. When speaking into it, my voice sounded crisp and clear, according to feedback that I’d gotten.

Business Insider / Sean Lim

The Onikuma headset also came with wires that were pretty heavy and bulky. It took quite a fair bit of getting used to, given the fact that I usually use wireless earpieces.

Business Insider / Sean Lim

There were also two plugs to insert into the computer, which I found to be a bit of a hassle.

Business Insider / Sean Lim

According to the Amazon website, the headset has “air-permeable earmuffs” which will reduce “heat sweating”.

But that wasn’t what I experienced. After half an hour of wearing the headset, I started to feel its weight bearing down on me. The earmuffs started to feel slightly stifling and hot in the Singapore weather.

Business Insider / Sean Lim

And now, for the most important bit – sound quality.

Sad to say, the sound wasn’t up to my expectations, mainly because it wasn’t crisp enough. The sound effects in my game came with a fair bit of extra noise and the characters’ voices sounded slightly muffled.

Business Insider / Sean Lim

Final verdict: If you’re looking for an affordably priced headset, the Onikuma Gaming Headset K6 could be your best bet – it looks cool, has soft earmuffs and a highly flexible microphone.

Given its price tag and good looks, it can be considered a good buy.

But for those who value sound quality over good looks, this may not be the one for you. For now, you’ll probably still need to shell out quite a fair bit of money if you want a great sound experience while playing your favourite games.

Read also: