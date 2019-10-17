Atatiana Jefferson’s neighbor thought he asked police to do a wellness check, but the police didn’t investigate it that way

caption A white Fort Worth police officer fatally shot a 28-year-old black woman inside her own home on Saturday after a neighbor called 911 about her open door. source YouTube/The Dallas Morning News

A neighbor who called police about Atatiana Jefferson’s open front door before she was killed had asked officers to do a wellness check, but instead the situation was treated as an “open structure case,” which experts say some officers treat as a potential burglary, according to CNN.

Jefferson, 28, was killed in her home on Saturday by Aaron Dean, a white police officer who has since resigned from the force and been charged with murder. Police responded to her home at 2:25 a.m., after a neighbor called a non-emergency line to say Jefferson’s front door was left open.

The neighbor, James Smith, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, that he called police for a wellness check after his niece noticed Jefferson’s door was open, and never thought the call would lead to Jefferson’s death.

But a Fort Worth Police Department spokesperson told Insider Thursday that the call was treated as an “open structure” investigation, instead of a wellness check.

Experts say ‘open structure’ cases are sometimes treated as potential burglaries

Experts told CNN that some police officers treat open structure cases as potential burglaries.

Michael “Britt” London, president of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association told CNN that officers are more cautious when they hear a door is open.

“You are at a higher sensitivity to what is going on with that house,” London said. “You have to be ready for anything. You are taking more of your environment in consideration to be ready for a surprise if there’s one.”

Jeff Halstead, a retired Fort Worth chief of police and police consultant, told CNN that experience can factor into how officers respond to a call. A Fort Worth Police Department spokesperson told Insider that Dean was commissioned as an officer in April 2018.

“Some officers, younger officers, think every call is an extreme risk or high profile call,” Halstead said. “With seniority, maturity, experience, you can customize your mindset in approaching a lot of different calls.”

Body Camera footage shows that Aaron Dean did not identify himself as a police officer before shooting

A press release from the Fort Worth Police department said Dean saw a person standing near a window while searching the home’s perimeter, saw the person as a threat, and drew his weapon.

“Put your hands up! Show me your hands!” the officer can be heard saying, according to body camera footage released by the department. The footage shows that Dean did not identify himself as a police officer.

Jefferson’s eight-year-old nephew told police Jefferson pointed a gun “toward the window” before she was shot, but her family and Fort Worth’s interim police chief have said she had every right to defend herself.

Halstead told CNN body camera footage released by police did not suggest there was a crime happening at the time of the incident.

“They were standing literally at the front door, they could see whether the door was kicked on or not. The lights were on, there was evidence that people were living there, there were toys,” Halstead said. “Why they advanced to an extremely dark backyard area without at least ringing the doorbell or checking the entrance? That’s extremely concerning.”