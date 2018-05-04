ATF agent shot in the head in Chicago during undercover operation, manhunt underway

- A federal agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was shot in the head early Friday in Chicago, authorities said.
- Chicago police said their officers were working with the ATF on an undercover operation when the shooting happened.
- A manhunt for the suspect was underway on Friday morning.
Chicago police say a federal agent was shot in the head and critically wounded in Chicago while working on an undercover operation with local authorities.
Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent was working with Chicago officers at the time of the shooting about 3:15 a.m. Friday on the city’s South Side.
Guglielmi also said the Chicago police deployed organized crime units, and gang and gun teams to assist in the investigation.
Authorities told The Chicago Tribune that the agent had been investigating illegal guns.
Guglielmi says federal authorities will release additional information. No arrests have been reported.
Luz Campos, who lives near where the shooting took place, told the Tribune she was in her kitchen when she heard someone say “open the door” and then heard what she thought was the sound of fireworks.
The shooting occurred in a southwestern Chicago neighborhood known as Back of the Yards, where federal and local authorities have been targeting gang violence, The New York Times reported.