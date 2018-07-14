This $32.5 million Silicon Valley mansion is the most expensive on-market listing in the country’s priciest zip code — take a look inside

Katie Canales, Business Insider US
The contemporary mansion's asking price is five times that of the neighborhood's median home value.

There’s a reason why Forbes listed Atherton, Calif., as the ritziest, highest-dollar zip code in the country in 2017.

The town is nestled in the state’s Silicon Valley, a region famed for its magnitude of tech behemoths like Google and Facebook, meaning that tech workers in the area make some of the highest salaries in the country.

And there’s a decent chance that one such techie could become the owner of a newly-constructed, 13,014-square-foot residence at 61 Faxon Road, shelling out the asking price of $32.5 million. Even by Atherton’s standards, the price tag is a hefty one: According to Redfin, the median home value for the neighborhood is $6.72 million, five times less than that of the mansion’s listed price.

Take a look around.

The estate at 61 Faxon Road spans 1.07 acres and went on the market one month ago. It sits in the vicinity of the area’s Menlo Circus Club, an exclusive social club for wealthy clientele.

The contemporary home is outfitted with black stainless steel, cedar, clear glass, and natural stone.

It also has a casual five fireplaces…

…one of which is in the living room.

Seven bedrooms are scattered throughout the house.

As well as four half bathrooms and eight full ones, one of which sports a heavenly white tub.

A recreation den on one of the mansion’s three floors is decked out for entertaining…

…with a full bar to match. There’s also, of course, a wine cellar.

MoviePass who? A tricked out movie theatre allows for an exceptional in-home cinematic experience.

A large opening leading outside separates an indoor dining table and an outdoor seating area.

On the premises is also a 1-bedroom guest house with a full kitchen and bathroom. A fireplace sits in close proximity to this crisp kitchen.

A serene pool and lounge area rests in the backyard.

Which is expansive, compared to other homes in the area’s real estate market.

In addition to its bells and whistles, the home’s location is what makes it so ideal — it sits 20 minutes from Google’s and Facebook’s corporate headquarters.

