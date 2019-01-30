Athleta’s bright new activewear line promises to withstand your toughest workouts — we put it to the test

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

You may not realize it, but what you wear during a workout can really improve (or hinder) your performance.

Athleta’s new Contender line offers brightly colored, high-impact tights, sports bras, tops, and shorts made to withstand even the toughest of workouts, like Muay Thai.

We put the new pieces to the test in our own workouts and overall, we loved the bold colorways and were really impressed with how comfortable the leggings and sports bras were.

Not all activewear is created equal. Those comfortable cotton leggings you like to lounge in might not have enough stretch to make it through a hot yoga session, and while your favorite sports bra is probably super cute, it may not have enough compression to really feel secure for the duration of a long run.

An intense workout is hard enough as it is – the last thing you want to deal with is an uncomfortable outfit.

That’s why picking out great activewear is so important. When you’re comfortable in what you’re wearing, you can fully focus on your physical performance instead of constantly adjusting your leggings because the waistband keeps riding up or falling down.

High-intensity workouts are getting more and more popular. ClassPass user data even cited strength-training as the most popular fitness trend for 2019. As you power through these workouts, you need clothes that can keep up, and outfits that work to improve your performance rather than hinder it. It also helps to feel like you look good in your workout gear. But for many of us, the thought of “performance leggings” and words like “compression” conjure up images that are anything but stylish.

Luckily, you don’t have to sacrifice style to snag some cute athletic gear that can hold up through your toughest workouts.

Athleta’s new Contender line offers high-impact tights, bike shorts, sports bras, and tops in bold colorways. All pieces in the Contender line boast Athleta’s most compressive design yet and come with plenty of other smart, new features that make them workout-ready.

Everything in the line is made with a supportive blend of lycra and polyester that holds you in in all the right places. The fabric is mid-weight, but it’s very breathable and wicks away sweat as you exercise. On the tights, you’ll find a thick waistband that’s supportive and slimming, with a never-ending drawstring – it’s a continuous loop so you never have to worry about losing it in the wash. You’ll also find three secure zip pockets to hold essentials, like your phone and keys, while you work out. Innovative and convenient features like these can be found on all of the pieces in the collection.

Athleta claims the Contender line is specifically engineered to sustain tough workouts, so we put the pieces to the test. Four women on the Insider Picks team had a chance to test out the Contender line during our own workouts. Keep reading to see if they lived up to the hype.

Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter:

Contender Laser Cut 7/8 Tight in High Teal, $89 and Contender Bra in High Teal, $54

I don’t own any athletic wear, or regular clothing for that matter, in a bright green like this, but I figured it was high time to incorporate some color to my workouts. I realized I should do it more often because, insignificant as it may seem (at least compared to the actual performance of the gear), color does affect your attitude towards anything you do. I usually exercise right after work, so I’m not always in the mood to move, but pulling on the colorful leggings and bra did provide some motivation.

The leggings were comfortable, with a supportive waistband that was stretchy and suitable for activities like squats and cycling sans any slippage. The material was on the thicker side, but still breathable (the vent details also helped). I ended up liking the sizable side zip pockets a lot more than I expected to. I often run errands after an outdoor run, and the pockets let me store my ID and credit card so I didn’t have to carry them in my hand. The best part of the bra was the mesh ventilation that kept me from overheating.

Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks senior editor:

Contender Laser Cut 7/8 Tight in Fresh Yellow, $89

I usually opt for black or navy leggings, so I was prepared not to like the bold colors of Athleta’s new Laser Cut 7/8 leggings (I got Fresh Yellow). But once I had them on I felt differently. They instantly put me in the mood to work out, which is probably the point. I won’t be casually wearing them to run errands on the weekend because they are a lot of look, but I’ll definitely wear them to the gym where they’ll blend in.

The fabric, which is a polyester/lyrca blend, is very comfortable and on the thicker side, which I prefer in workout gear since it gives it more structure, but it is still very flexible and breathable thanks to the laser-cut details on the legs that allow for plenty of airflow. The zippered side pockets are a nice touch, too, since I need a secure place to store my keys and ID when I’m running outside.

Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter:

Contender Laser Cut 7/8 Tight in Neon Orange, $89

I slipped these on heading to the gym after work. It was late and I had been losing motivation, but when I put them on, as crazy as it may sound, the bright color really energized me. And it’s not just the color that looks great – the tights are lightweight, but still manage to be figure-flattering and most importantly, supportive. The laser cut may just look like a cool design (which it is), but it definitely adds some airflow and makes the tights a little more breathable. I loved the addition of the side zip pockets – I like to do interval workouts where I move around the gym, so it’s nice to have my phone tucked away in a pocket so I don’t have to worry about constantly moving it.

My only qualm with these tights is that the orange color, while I love how bright it is, lends itself to being a little more transparent than a darker pair would. They’re by no means see-through, but depending on what you wear underneath, you may be able to see the outline. I choose to wear a longer shirt to avoid any issues, but I think in the future pairing these with performance underwear would solve the problem.

Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter:

Contender Laser Cut 7/8 Tight in Coastal Teal, $89

I’m picky when it comes to workout gear – mostly because I believe getting to the gym and actually working out is hard enough for most people, and, if anything, something $50+ should be making your life easier. Athleta’s Laser Cut 7/8 leggings were pleasantly surprising to me. They’re comfortable, breathable, and flexible. The laser-cut details are effective at cooling you down throughout the workout, and the waistband lies flat. As an added bonus, they look nice on, come in fun colors that make you excited to work out, and have zippered pockets for keys, cards, lip balm, or headphones if you’re on the go or roaming the gym untethered.