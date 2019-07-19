11 athletes who have a famous parents

source Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

From basketball to NASCAR, children are following in their parent’s footsteps across many sports.

Dwayne Wade’s son, Zaire, and LeBron Jame’s son, LeBron Jr., are set to play high school basketball together at Sierra Canyon High School.

Steph and Seth Curry are the sons of Dell Curry, who is the Charlotte Hornets all-time leader in points (9,839) and three-pointers (929).

According to the 2018 edition of State of Play, a report created by the Aspen Institute, 69.1% of children age six to 12 play a sport at least one day a year.

It’s no surprise that the sons of LeBron James and Dwayne Wade are pursuing basketball in their father’s footsteps, but not all athletes are the children of athletic parents.

Singer-songwriter Rod Stewart’s son plays hockey, while rapper Big Boi’s son plays football.

Below we take you through 11 athletes who have a famous parent.

Liam Stewart

source Charles McQuillan/Getty Images / Harry Herd/Getty Images

Liam Stewart is the son of singer-songwriter Rod Stewart and New Zealand model Rachel Hunter.

Stewart scored twice and won a gold medal during the Ice Hockey Division 1B World Championship event in Northern Ireland in 2017. He signed with the Queenstown Skycity Stampede in May 2019.

Zaire Wade

source Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade’s son is following in his father’s footsteps. Zaire Wade transferred to Sierra Canyon High School for his senior season. He will be playing alongside LeBron James Jr. during 2019-20.

According to his Instagram, Wade has received college offers from the University of Rhode Island and DePaul University, which are both Division I schools.

LeBron James Jr.

source Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Better known by his nickname Bronny, LeBron James Jr. is the son of NBA star, LeBron James. LeBron Jr. is transferring to Sierra Canyon High School as a freshman for the 2019-20 season and Class of 2023 prospect. He previously went to the Crossroads School for Arts and Science, which is a K-12 private school.

According to Sports Illustrated, James was receiving offers from colleges as early as when he was 10 years old, which his father said should be a “violation.”

In 2016 ESPN reported that LeBron Jr. has “standing scholarship offers” from Duke University and the University of Kentucky.

Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott, son of stock car racing legend Bill Elliott, followed his father and also became a stock car racing driver. Chase Elliott competes full-time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

In 2014, he became the first rookie to win a NASCAR national series championship when he won the NASCAR Nationwide Series.

He picked up his first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win during Go Bowling at The Glen in August 2018. Many fans hope the victory marks the 23-year-old’s era of success in NASCAR.

Cross Patton

Cross Patton, son of rapper Big Boi, committed to the University of Oregon for Division I football in 2018.

Patton is a 5-foot-7-inch, 185-pound running back. According to Yahoo Sports, he received scholarships from Columbia University, Butler University, and Virginia State University, but ultimately decided on Oregon.

Shareef O’Neal

Shareef O’Neal, son of NBA great Shaquille O’Neal, is a medical redshirt freshman on the University of California, Los Angeles men’s basketball team.

Originally committed to the University of Arizona, O’Neal decommitted since he did not sign a formal letter of intent. He later signed with UCLA in August 2018 after formally committing in May.

O’Neal sat out the 2018-19 seasons for the Bruins due to a heart condition diagnosed by the team’s medical staff. Four months after undergoing heart surgery successfully in December, he announced that he was cleared to play in March 2019.

Thaddeus Moss

source Icon Sportswire / Contributor

Son of Randy Moss, one of the best wide receivers in NFL history, Thaddeus Moss is a tight end on Louisiana State University’s football team. Moss transferred to LSU from North Carolina State in 2017.

He missed his first season at LSU because of NCAA transfer rules and earned a medical redshirt after missing the 2018-19 season due to a foot injury.

Moss was ranked as the No. 18 tight end prospect in the 2016 class out of high school at 6-foot-3-inches and 240 pounds.

Scotty Pippen Jr.

source Cassy Athena/Getty Images / Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Scotty Pippen Jr., son of Hall of Famer and six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen, signed a letter of intent to play with Vanderbilt University in April 2019.

Pippen Jr. is ranked as a four-star prospect by ESPN and is a 6-foot-1 point guard.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

source Jim McIsaac/Getty Images / G Fiume/Getty Images

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a third baseman on the Toronto Blue Jays. He is the son of Vladimir Guerrero Sr., who was known for his offensive production.

Guerrero Jr. has shown signs of that same production, earning the spot as 2018’s No. 1 top prospect. He participated in the 2019 Home Run Derby and broke the single-round home run record with 40 home runs and also hit 91 home runs, breaking the record for most home runs in the derby.

Stephen and Seth Curry

caption NBA on TNT reporter Allie LaForce interviewing the Curry family. source Charlotte Observer / Getty Images

Steph and Seth Curry are the sons of Dell Curry, who is the Charlotte Hornets all-time leader in points (9,839) and three-pointers (929).

Steph Curry is credited with revolutionizing the game. Since the beginning of his career, he has regularly hit three-pointers, which has caused other teams to do the same. He is a six-time NBA All-Star and two-time MVP, along with winning three NBA Championships with the Golden State Warriors.

Seth Curry most recently signed a four-year, $32 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks. He was the third-rated 3-point shooter (45%) in the NBA for the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2018-19 season.

Klay Thompson

source Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Klay Thompson is the son of Mychal Thompson, who won two NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s.

Klay Thompson is known for his shooting abilities and is a three-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors. He is also a five-time NBA All-Star. He and Steph Curry combined for 484 three-pointers in 2014, earning them the nickname of the “Splash Brothers.”

Thompson helped lead the Warriors to their 2015 title – the team’s first since 1975 – and was a key component in their 2017 and 2018 championship wins.

His brother Mychel is also a former basketball player, while his brother Trayce plays for the minor league affiliate of the Cleveland Indians.

