caption Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank source Streeter Lecka/Getty

The superyacht purchased by Arthur Blank, the billionaire owner of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, just launched.

The superyacht is 90 meters long (295 feet) and can accommodate up to 23 guests.

Blank cofounded Home Depot, and has a net worth of $4.7 billion, according to Forbes.

Dutch yacht builder Oceanco has recently launched its latest 90-metre masterpiece christened DreAMBoat. Social media chatter was quick to point out that the yacht was built for US billionaire and owner of the Atlanta Falcons NFL team.

The yacht of aluminium superstructure on a steel hull features a 14,2-metre beam. Her impressive interior volume of 2,950 GT allows accommodation for 23 guests on-board, along with up to 33 crew members. DreAMBoat is also trademarked with generous overhangs from the superstructure and cut outs in the bulwarks lending her classic and strong appearance.

The vessel’s exterior features numerous large windows offering panoramic views. Swimming pool aft at the main deck, a partially closed sundeck with Jacuzzi and plenty of seating and entertainment zones and a private

Besides the golden dining room, the interior features bespoke surfaces and limestone floors. DreAMBoat is decorated with several materials including natural wood, semi-precious stone, leather and mother-of-pearl designed by Terence Disdale. Her propulsion package consists of two MTU 4,828 HP engines, with the speed information not revealed yet.

source Yacht Harbour/Guillaume Plisson

Oceanco project manager Roderick Gort commented at launch: “Launching DreAMBoatis an important milestone in the construction process of delivering ‘the Owners Perfect Yacht’. We are looking forward to delivering DreAMBoat after her sea trials this spring, and welcoming her to the Oceanco family.”

Valued at $4.7 billion by Forbes, Arthur Blank is most famous for co-founding Home Depot in the 1970s, which grew into one of the largest hardware store chains. In 2001 he bought the Atlanta Falcons for $545 million, which are now valued by Forbes at near $2.1 billion.

The superyacht’s delivery is scheduled to summer 2019. She is set to become one of three gigayachts recently acquired by American Sports team owners, with 109-metre Oceanco Bravo Eugenia delivered to Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones and 93-metre Feadship Lady S rumoured to belong to Washington Redskins’ Dan Snyder.