Man charged over Facebook Live video that allegedly shows a woman ‘possibly being raped’ at a nightclub

A man was arrested and charged on Tuesday after a witness reported seeing a woman “possibly being raped” on a Facebook Live video streamed from a nightclub, police said.

Dominique Williams turned himself into to Atlanta Police Department and was arrested and charged with aggravated sodomy, according to inmate data from Fulton County Sheriffs Office. The department had issued a warrant for his arrest earlier that day.

Williams’ lawyer said his client was innocent.

The arrest came after police got multiple 911 calls saying a man could be seen on Facebook Live sexually assaulting a woman at the city’s Opera Atlanta nightclub on January 19, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported, citing police records.

Police came to the venue an hour after the stream ended, but could not find the suspect, Channel 2 Action News said.

The police report quoted a witness who saw “a black female being groped on her chest and possibly being raped from behind” while saying “No, stop!” the Journal Constitution quoted from police records.

The day after the incident was reported, Atlanta Police spokesman Jarius Daugherty said the video “appears to show a woman being sexually assaulted in a local nightclub,” the Journal Constitution said.

An unnamed person in the club was streaming a video of herself dancing at the birthday party along with the victim, who police have not named, when the incident happened, Channel 2 Action News said.

CNN quoted the police incident report which said: “In the video you can clearly hear the female saying “stop, please somebody help me.”

The nightclub in question, Opera Atlanta on Crescent Avenue, posted a statement to Facebook the day after the incident, which said they were aiding police in any way they could.

The victim had also told police her drink was spiked with drugs, the news reports said.

Williams’ attorney, Shequel Ross, said his client denies sexually assaulting or drugging the woman. He said there is “no evidence that supports that Mr. Williams raped or sexually assaulted.”

According to Georgia law, aggravated sodomy is “sodomy with force and against the will of the other person.” The minimum jail term if convicted is 25 years.

The Facebook Live video was deleted from Facebook the day after the stream, Channel 2 Action News reported.

