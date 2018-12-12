Atlanta United reportedly took the MLS Cup trophy to a strip club where a dancer twerked on it

caption Atlanta United won the MLS Cup on December 9. source Getty Images / Reuters

A video appears to show the trophy being placed on a stage at a strip club, surrounded by dollar bills.

A dancer then appears to have twerked on the trophy.

Atlanta United beat Portland Timbers to win the MLS Cup on Sunday, paraded the trophy through their home city on Monday, then reportedly took the title to a strip club to continue celebrations in the evening.

A video, reportedly obtained by Fox 5 Atlanta, appears to show the MLS Cup trophy on stage at the Magic City strip club surrounded by dollar bills.

The footage then shows a scantily clad, if not nude woman twerking on the trophy.

The Magic City strip club is a famous establishment, according to GQ, and is a “proving ground” for hip-hop artists, a hive for “hustlers,” and a place where “fortunes rain from the rafters.”

Video and images of the incident have been circulated on social media.

Here is a still from the video in question:

Did this trophy actually end up here? https://t.co/YhXPYDbrfB — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) December 12, 2018

The incident has somewhat overshadowed what was a massive celebration for the city of Atlanta, which had not witnessed a notable sporting achievement since the Atlanta Braves won the World Series in 1995.

Atlanta United ended the city’s trophy drought when it brought the MLS Cup home after a 2-0 win over Portland Timbers at the weekend, which punctuated an excellent MLS season with significant contributions from 35-goal hero Josef Martinez, midfield playmaker Miguel Almiron, and ever-present defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez.

Atlanta United won the title in only its second season, having joined the MLS in 2017.

Business Insider has reached out to Atlanta United for comment.