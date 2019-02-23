Breaking news: Boeing 767 cargo plane crashes in Texas, reportedly killing all three on board

caption An Atlas Air cargo plane crashed on Saturday in Texas. Pictured above is an Atlas Air jet, not the one involved in the crash. source Martin Oertle/Wikimedia Commons/Attribution

An Atlas Air cargo jet crashed on Saturday near Anahuac, Texas, authorities confirmed to 12 News.

Initial reports from the FAA stated that three people were on board.

According to Click2Houston, The Chambers County Sheriff said there are no survivors.

A cargo plane carrying three people crashed Saturday afternoon near Anahuac, Texas, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said there were no survivors, according to KPRC.

The FAA said it lost contact with the Atlas Air Boeing 767 about 30 miles southeast of Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

The cargo plane was in the final stages of a flight from Miami to Houston when it went down just before 12:45 p.m. on the north side of Trinity Bay.

caption News helicopters captured the search for the missing aircraft in Trinity Bay on Saturday, which appeared to be littered with debris. source ABC 13

The sheriff’s office said on Facebook that the plane was located in the area of Jack’s Pocket on the north side of the bay.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene of the crash, the sheriff’s office added.

An ABC 13 helicopter captured footage of the Coast Guard searching the water near the crash site, which appeared to be dotted with debris.

The FAA said it’s sending investigators to the scene, and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation, the FAA said.

Boeing is also following the situation, according to CNN.

#FAA statement regarding a twin-engine Boeing 767 cargo jetliner crash near Anahuac, TX today around 12:45 p.m. CT. pic.twitter.com/7x2f0wYwcG — The FAA (@FAANews) February 23, 2019

NTSB to launch Go Team to investigate Feb 23, 2019, crash of a cargo jet near Baytown, Texas. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 23, 2019

The names of those on board the aircraft have not yet been released. Local authorities will release those names when appropriate, according to the FAA.

There is no other information at this time.