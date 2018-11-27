A Houston ATM mistakenly gave out $100 bills and customers got to keep them

caption Not the $100 ATM. source Matt Cardy/Getty

An ATM in Houston, Texas, dispensed $100 bills instead of $10 bills by mistake.

The Bank of America ATM was loaded with the wrong bills by a vendor.

After discovering the mistake, the bank shut down the ATM, but it’s letting customers keep the money.

Houston residents who used a malfunctioning Bank of America ATM received an early holiday present.

The ATM dispensed $100 bills instead of $10 bills by mistake on Sunday, November 25, because a vendor loaded the wrong bills.

Word quickly spread on social media about the broken ATM, and people formed a line of cars to get the extra cash.

Line quickly forms at Texas ATM that was spitting out hundred dollar bills. Bank of America confirms vendor had inadvertently loaded machine with the wrong denomination. Bank says customers are welcome to keep the extra money. pic.twitter.com/Roc18TgAbp — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 27, 2018

After midnight on Monday, November 26, Harris County sheriff’s deputies became aware of the malfunctioning ATM. After arriving on the scene, they shut down the ATM, dispersed the crowd, and proceeded to guard it.

Bank of America disabled the ATM and released the following statement: “This was an incident at a single ATM in Houston caused when a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills. We have resolved the matter. Customers will be able to keep the additional money dispensed,” according to ABC13.

Bank of America hasn’t released how much money it lost, KDVR reported.

Customers who took advantage of the broken ATM won’t face any charges and will get to keep the extra money.

