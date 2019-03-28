Atradius unveils its annual Asia Country Report with its hot industry picks for eleven of Asia’s main economies

Annual publication providing suppliers and buyers alike insights on Asia’s forthcoming industry performance outlook

Highlights

The Atradius Asia Country report features a macro outlook for eleven key Asia economies

Report highlights, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, The Philippines, and Vietnam

Features forecast of pivotal industries for each country

Report includes Atradius STAR Political Risk rating, and gives consideration to several regional elections and their possible economic effects

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 28 March 2019 – Atradius releases its annual Asia Country Report, a barometer of the status-quo and health of eleven Asian economies tied in with relevant macro-indicators and an industry performance outlook. The report is downloadable by country chapters making it an easily digestable read for anyone trading with or in Asia.

Oliver Ford, Regional Sales Manager – Asia, comments, “The Asia Country report is a must read for suppliers and buyers alike. At Atradius knowledge and information and its sharing are foundations of our business. Many Asian companies are mindful about the risks the Sino-US trade war may bring about and how changes to international trade may affect their businesses. With growing market uncertainties, providing our customers with the confidence they need to expand profitably is a priority for us — the reports help to support just that.”

The Asia Country report can be downloaded from the Atradius website at https://atradius.sg/publications. It further provides in-depth analysis of eleven key markets in Asia.

