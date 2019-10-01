Atradius unveils its MENA Country Report with hot industry picks for six regional economies

Highlights

Atradius Middle East and North Africa Country report features a macro outlook for Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.

Features forecast of pivotal industries per market, and analysis of payment behaviour for Saudi Arabia and the UAE.





HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 1 October 2019 – Atradius releases its annual MENA Country Report, a guide of the economic health of six MENA economies with relevant macro-indicators and an industry performance outlook. The report is downloadable by country chapters making it an easily digestable tool for anyone trading with or in MENA.





Schuyler D’ Souza, Managing Director, Middle East comments, “In line with the core business of Atradius, which is to help companies navigate risk and trade safely in this region and beyond, we regularly share our analysis on the current trends and developments affecting the trade environment with our business partners. With growing market uncertainties, providing businesses with essential market information they need to expand profitably is a priority for us — the MENA Country Report underscores just that.”





Abdelhamid Ali, Head of Risk Services for Middle East, Egypt and Pakistan, adds, “Many companies in this region are increasingly aware of the complexity to trade and the potential risks they may be facing amid sluggish world economic growth and increased trade and geopolitical tensions. We have seen an uptick of demand for credit management tools, particularly in Saudi Arabia. Despite the short- and medium-term challenges, the long-term prospects are positive and the GCC countries will remain strategic markets for trade.”





Get the MENA Country report here: https://atradius.sg/publications.





