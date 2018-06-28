AT&T is adding $1.23 onto your wireless bill, which will make it an extra $800 million this year

caption A worker climbs on a cellular communication tower on March 6, 2014 in Oakland, California. source Justin Sullivan/Getty

AT&T recently raised the price of its administrative fee for monthly AT&T wireless customers.

The admin fee hike could bring in an extra $800 million annually for AT&T.

The company said the admin fee helps cover the cost of cell maintenance and interconnection with other carriers.

AT&T has increased its admin fee from $0.76 to $1.99 for every AT&T monthly customer, according to BTIG Research analyst Walter Piecyk.

The admin fee hike will make AT&T an extra $800 million per year, according to Piecyk.

AT&T announced the admin fee hike to its customers via bill inserts and other means. In a comment to Business Insider, an AT&T spokesperson said: “This is a standard administrative fee across the wireless industry, which helps cover costs we incur for items like cell site maintenance and interconnection between carriers.”

While it may come as a minor sting to AT&T customers, the new higher admin fee isn’t the highest we’ve seen. On my Verizon bill, for example, the administrative fee is $3.69 for a three-line account.

Carrier admin fees are part of the small line items you’d usually find at the bottom of your wireless bill among the surcharges.

Apart from the admin fee, AT&T also raised the price for those with grandfathered unlimited data plans in early June, according to Mac Rumors. Originally, the plan cost $30 per month. It was later raised to $40 per month, and most recently AT&T hiked the price up again to $45 per month.

AT&T also recently closed a massive deal to buy Time Warner for $85 billion.

Correction: A previous version of this story said that AT&T hadn’t notified customers of the fee hike, but an AT&T representative confirmed that the company had.