AT&T is promising to ship out Samsung’s delayed $2,000 Galaxy Fold smartphone in mid-June

caption Samsung’s $2,000 Galaxy Fold smartphone. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

AT&T customers, awaiting delivery of Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones, shared images of an updated shipping time sent out by AT&T. The shipping date is June 13, these images showed.

Customers have been waiting for news on when the $2,000 phone would arrive after its launch date was pushed back by Samsung.

The decision to postpone the launch, which was scheduled for April 26, came after several reviewers reported that the screen on their devices had broken after use.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

AT&T is making big promises to its customers.

On Tuesday, AT&T shoppers awaiting delivery of their preordered Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones shared images of an updated shipping time sent out by the telecommunications giant. The new shipping date would be June 13, these images showed.

Looks like the new shipping date for the @SamsungMobileUS #GalaxyFold is June 13th At least according to this email about my order I just received from @ATT ????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0At2XzPoFA — David Cogen (@theunlockr) April 23, 2019

A spokesperson for AT&T did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. A spokesperson for Samsung said the company would announce the launch in the next few weeks; a customer services agent told Business Insider that it could be as soon as next week.

Customers have been patiently waiting for news on when the $2,000 phone would be shipped out after its launch date was pushed back following reports from reviewers that the screen on some devices had broken.

Samsung issued a statement Monday saying that the release date would be delayed by several weeks.

Read more: Samsung’s wildly ambitious $2,000 folding phone is a disaster for the smartphone giant – here’s what happened

“To fully evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests, we have decided to delay the release of the Galaxy Fold. We plan to announce the release date in the coming weeks,” it said.

The $2,000 smartphone was available to preorder directly through Samsung as well as via AT&T, T-Mobile, and Best Buy. A spokesperson for T-Mobile referred Business Insider back to Samsung’s comment on Monday when reached out for comment. Best Buy did not respond to requests for comment.