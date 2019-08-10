Attorney General Barr announces investigation into Epstein’s death by suicide amid reports the convicted sex offender wasn’t on suicide watch when he died

Attorney General William Barr released a statement through the Department of Justice on Saturday announcing the the Office of the Inspector General would launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s death by apparent suicide while in federal custody.

Epstein, a 66-year-old wealthy financier charged with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy, was found unresponsive in his cell at 6:30 a.m., and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead after staff “immediately” started “life-saving procedures.” The death was by hanging, The New York Times reported. Epstein, who pleaded not guilty, was being held without bail while he awaited trial.

A source told CBS News’ White House Correspondent Paula Reid that Barr was “livid” to learn that Epstein had died, and in his statement Barr wrote that he was “appalled.”

Barr said Epstein’s death “raises serious questions that must be answered.” The inspector general investigation is in addition to the previously announced FBI investigation into the circumstances surrounding the convicted sex offender’s death.

Epstein wasn’t on suicide watch at the time of his death

In late July, Epstein was also found unresponsive in his cell after another apparent suicide attempt, with marks around his neck that appeared to be self-inflicted. After a brief hospitalization, Epstein returned to his cell, where he was set to be monitored on suicide watch.

But multiple sources told NBC News that Epstein was not on suicide watch at the time of his death Saturday.

Epstein’s charges stem from accusations that he ran a sex trafficking operation involving minor girls as young as 14, and had assaulted dozens of women in the process. Federal prosecutors were prepared to bring forth new evidence besides what had been collected in a Florida trial in 2007, during which Epstein and former Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta signed a controversial secret plea agreement that resulted in Epstein serving 13 months of an 18-month jail sentence.

Epstein’s accusers have reported that they are “angry” at his death, with one victim’s lawyer publishing a statement from an accuser that said she will “never have a sense of closure now.”