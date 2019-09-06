Dozens of US states are reportedly ganging up on Facebook and Google by launching antitrust investigations

caption Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. source Getty/Business Insider composite

Facebook and Google are going to be the subject of overlapping antitrust investigations by attorneys general from as many as 36 US states, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The probe into Google is reportedly due to be announced Monday and will be led by Attorney General Ken Paxton of Texas.

The Journal said t he Facebook probe would be led by Attorney General Letitia James of New York, who has voiced concern before over how tech giants handle personal data.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Facebook and Google are staring down the barrel of yet more antitrust scrutiny, according to a Friday report from The Wall Street Journal.

Sources familiar with the matter told The Journal that two separate groups of attorneys general were preparing to launch antitrust investigations into Facebook and Google.

Reports last month had already suggested that states could be preparing to launch such investigations.

The Washington Post reported earlier this week that Google was to be the subject of an antitrust investigation by “more than half” of the state attorneys general.

According to The Journal, the Google investigation is expected to be officially announced Monday and will consist of roughly 36 state attorneys general led by Ken Paxton, a Texas Republican.

A second group led by Letitia James, New York’s Democratic attorney general, will investigate Facebook.

Read more: Here’s what could happen to Google and its $137 billion business empire if it loses the antitrust battle

“We continue to engage in bipartisan conversations about the unchecked power of large tech companies,” James told The Journal. “The attorneys general involved have concerns over the control of personal data by large tech companies and will hold them accountable for anticompetitive practices that endanger privacy and consumer data.”

Facebook was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Business Insider. When contacted by The Journal, Facebook declined to comment.

A Google spokeswoman restated the company’s position to Business Insider that it would “continue to work constructively with regulators, including attorneys general.”

Facebook was stung by a $5 billion fine from the Federal Trade Commission in June over its handling of user data in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The FTC also opened an antitrust investigation into the company over its core social-media business.

No formal antitrust investigation into Google has been announced, but reports have been circulating since May that the Department of Justice is readying its own investigation into the company. The DOJ announced a broad investigation into big tech as a whole in July.