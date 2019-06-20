Aubrey Plaza wore a miniature knife in her hair on the red carpet, and people can’t get enough of her bold style

- On Wednesday, Aubrey Plaza attended the premiere of her upcoming film “Child’s Play” at ArcLight in Hollywood, California.
- For the red-carpet event, Plaza donned a floral dress, green heels, and a hair clip shaped like a knife.
- The knife-shaped barrette retails for $32, and is sold by Vinca, an online jewelry brand from Texas.
- On Twitter, people couldn’t get enough of the actor’s bold style, and praised Plaza for wearing the accessory.
Whereas some celebrities wear expensive diamonds and iconic jewels for red-carpet events, Aubrey Plaza seems to favor unconventional accessories.
On Wednesday, the actress attended the premiere of her upcoming film “Child’s Play” at ArcLight in Hollywood, California, wearing a knife-shaped barrette in her hair. She also donned a yellow, floral-print dress and pointed green heels.
After photos began to circulate following the event, many on Twitter praised the actress for her bold style choice.
Her barrette appears to have been created by Vinca, an online jewelry brand from Texas.
According to the company’s website, the hair clip is made in France and currently retails for $32.
The rest of Plaza’s outfit looked just as bold as her daring barrette.
The floral print on her dress appears to be pixelated, while her heels are seemingly made from a unique and shiny fabric.
On Twitter, many fans shared their thoughts on Plaza’s outfit, and praised the star for wearing such a bold style on the red carpet.
I need Aubrey Plaza’s knife hair clip pic.twitter.com/B2b1FwJody
— Naomi (@YouthquakerMimi) June 20, 2019
Ok where do I get Aubrey Plaza’s knife hair pin pic.twitter.com/FRJSVibsHh
— C h a o t i c ???? B i s e x u a l (@quentinshair) June 20, 2019
I can’t figure out if this photo of Aubrey Plaza wearing an amazing knife hair clip should be used to illustrate what Virgos are like (always stabbing people for making mistakes) or what Libra men are like…hiding that knife behind their ear only to shock you later…???????????? pic.twitter.com/jdH5qdqAnL
— Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) June 20, 2019
I saw Aubrey Plaza wear a knife barrette, so I bought a knife barrette. pic.twitter.com/tjlSaNBzua
— dingleberry42069 (@mungdumpster) June 20, 2019
Aubrey Plaza wearing a knife in her hair for the #ChildsPlayMovie premiere is a LOOK. pic.twitter.com/bjkgVVRbgR
— Natalie (@nataliezamoraa) June 20, 2019
Somebody link me to Aubrey Plaza’s knife barette ASAP! That’s so my vibe! ????????????
— Kenedra (@kenedrac) June 20, 2019
Photographer: “Aubrey Plaza, let me see what you have?”
Aubrey Plaza: “A KNIFE!”
Me: YES! pic.twitter.com/IJamH2KATO
— Boston Gay Boy ????️???? (@BostonGayBoy) June 20, 2019
Representatives for Aubrey Plaza did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.
