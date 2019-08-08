Audi says its sleek new $2,000 electric scooter rides like ‘surfing waves’ on pavement

caption Audi’s one-handed scooter is intended to be ridden like a skateboard. source Audi

Audi is releasing an electric scooter that combines the handlebar function of a scooter with the rider positioning of a skateboard.

Its one-handed operation means riders can look around and signal their intentions to pedestrians and motorists, potentially making the vehicle safer to ride.

Audi says it will offer the e-tron Scooter for sale in late 2020.

Audi is exploring the urban electric micro-mobility trend with a sleek new offering.

It has developed what it calls the Audi e-tron scooter, which is intended to be a cross between a scooter and skateboard, the company announced on Monday. While there’s a handlebar intended to be held with one hand like a scooter, riders control it by shifting their weight like a skateboard.

The announcement comes almost a year after the German company unveiled its fully-electric SUV, which also uses the e-tron naming scheme.

Audi says it is considering offering the scooter as an extra option for customers who purchase the e-tron car models. Owners would be able to charge the scooter through a socket in the rear hatch of the car, allowing them to park and then ride the scooter to their ultimate destination.

The company is also exploring the idea of offering it to specific user groups, like “residents of modern urban quarters.”

Customers will be able to purchase the e-scooter at the end of 2020 for about 2,000 euros, or about $2,246.20.

Audi says the e-tron Scooter can reach speeds up to 12.5 mph in a straight line, but can also handle “unusually tight curves” due to the movable axles and four wheels.

The handlebar is intended for gripping with only one hand, allowing riders to give hand signals to others with their free hand. Most electric scooters require two hands, but the skateboard-like movement design allows for safer operation.

Audi claims the riding style is similar to “surfing waves.” The handle allows riders who aren’t expert surfers or skateboarders and easy way to ride.

The 26-pound scooter can be folded and towed like a trolley. It has a 12.5-mile range, which is archived through regenerative breaking.

There are multiple options for the LED lights on the front and rear of the scooter: a headlight, daytime running light, rear light, and brake light.

Riders can connect their devices to the scooter via Bluetooth, providing protection against theft and allowing riders to adjust ride characteristics.

The scooter is being designed with decks made of either wood or carbon, each with black and grey designs.