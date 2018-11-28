Audi just revealed a new electric concept car that puts Tesla’s Model S to shame

- source
Audi unveiled its e-tron GT electric sedan concept on Wednesday at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The automaker says it will begin delivering the production version of the vehicle in early 2021.
The e-tron GT concept has an over 90 kWh battery that provides a range of over 248 miles. The concept also features two motors, four seats, 590 horsepower, and the ability to accelerate from 0-60 mph in around 3.5 seconds. Using an 800-volt charger, the e-tron GT concept can charge to 80% of its capacity in around 20 minutes.
Audi did not announce a price for the production version of the e-tron GT concept, but it will likely compete against Tesla’s Model S sedan, which starts at $78,000. The Model S has a maximum range of 335 miles and a top 0-60 mph speed of 2.5 seconds.
The e-tron GT concept follows Audi’s e-tron electric SUV, which the automaker will begin delivering to US customers in the second quarter of 2019. The e-tron will seat five, have two motors, and feature an all-wheel-drive configuration in its standard trim, according to Audi. The automaker has said it will have a range of around 248 miles, based on the European testing cycle, though it has not yet been tested by the US Environment Protection Agency.
In addition, Audi says the e-tron will have a top speed of 124 mph, a 0-60 mph time of 5.5 seconds, and a 95 kWh battery that will be able to get an 80% charge in around 30 minutes when using certain DC fast-chargers.
Here’s a closer look at Audi’s e-tron GT concept.
