Audi e-trons are blocking Tesla Supercharger stalls

caption An Audi e-tron parked at a Tesla Supercharger station. source YouTube/KUGEL Multimedia

Two photos posted on Twitter and a video on YouTube show Audi e-tron SUVs blocking stalls at Tesla‘s Supercharger charging stations.

Supercharger stations are compatible only with Tesla vehicles.

Audi did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it had intentionally placed the vehicles at the Supercharger stations.

The tweets and video were posted between February and May. Two additional photos posted on Twitter in April show an e-tron parked near a Supercharger station and a promotional banner for the e-tron placed at a Supercharger station.

One tweet says the pictured Supercharger station is in Brescia, Italy. It is unclear where the other stations are located, though the captions on the video and some of the other tweets are written in German.

The automaker released the e-tron this year. It has a 204-mile range, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), five seats, and starts at $74,800. Tesla sells a seven-seat SUV, the Model X, which has a maximum range of 325 miles, according to the EPA, and starts at $84,990.

Someone trying to Charge an Audi E-Tron at a @Tesla Supercharger in Brescia, Italy. No luck! Maybe Audi can ask @elonmusk nicely and he will let them use it one day ???????????? pic.twitter.com/GzIOSLkrEW — Atellani (@Atellani) May 11, 2019

„Haben Sie Lust den Audi e-tron Probe zu fahren?“ – Eine etwas überraschende Frage am #Tesla #Supercharger. – Trotzdem gut, dass Audi in den elektrischen Markt einsteigt. pic.twitter.com/m0FNI6ztPv — Georg Konjovic (@GeorgKonjovic) February 20, 2019

@Audi E-tron soliciting a @Tesla supercharger. It seems like Audi wouldn’t want to highlight their lack of chargers at the exact spot where Tesla owners are enjoying the fruits of an unbelievably robust charging network.@elonmusk @gwestr pic.twitter.com/OzSRd0SDmc — CordlessAirplane (@TeslaAircraft) April 13, 2019

