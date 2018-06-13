We drove a $75,000 Audi Q7 and were blown away by its impressive features — here are are the best ones

caption Our 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T quattro Tiptronic Prestige test car. source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The 2018 Audi Q7 is one of the finest luxury crossover SUVs in the world.

Business Insider had the chance to spend a week with a 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T quattro Tiptronic Prestige SUV.

We were impressed by Audi’s combination of luxury, refinement, tech, and sporty driving dynamics.

The base 2018 Audi Q7 Premium starts at $49,900, but our top-of-the-line Prestige test car costs $75,700.

The Audi Q7 is one of the most successful luxury crossover SUVs to hit the market in recent memory. The original Q7 debuted back in 2007 and quickly developed into a fan favorite. The current second-generation model arrived in 2016 with positive reviews.

Recently, Business Insider had the chance to spend a week with the 2018 Q7. Audi’s flagship luxury SUV impressed us with its fine combination of luxury, refinement, and tech.

We were also impressed by the Q7’s poise and performance when pushed by the driver.

With the Audi Drive Select toggle set to Dynamic mode, the Q7 can legitimately be called sporty. Engine power is easily accessible and acceleration feels brisk. According to Audi, our test car is capable of hitting 60 mph from a standstill in just 5.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 130 mph.

It certainly feels a lot lighter than its 4,916-pound curb weight would indicate. The steering, although a bit on the numb side, proved to be communicative enough to make spirited driving fun. While the chassis felt really well balanced for a big SUV.

The Q7 even won a head-to-head comparison test again the world-beating Volvo XC90, the Business Insider 2015 Car of the Year.

The 2018 Audi Q7 starts at $49,900 for the base, four-cylinder Premium model while our top-of-the-line Prestige test car starts at $65,400. With fees and optional extras included, our test car costs a hefty $75,700.

But that hefty price tag comes with Audi’s full arsenal of tech and luxuries goodies.

Here’s a closer look at the coolest features in the 2018 Audi Q7:

1. Smart interior design: The Audi Q7’s interior is stylish yet business-like. Its cabin also boasts near flawless ergonomics. Everything you need pretty much where you expect it to be.

Our only gripe with respect to cabin ergonomics is the location of the adaptive cruise control stalk which can be found on the lower lefthand side of the steering column.

Even though the adaptive cruise control works great, the location of the controls forced us to take our eyes off the road when adjusting the system.

2. Audi MMI: In our opinion, MMI is the finest infotainment system around. There really isn’t anything wrong with it. It’s responsive, really easy to use, and packed with feature content.

MMI is controlled using this rotary dial/touch pad combo.

3. The disappearing screen: The Q7’s 8.3-inch infotainment screen is retractable.

When not in use, the screen slides away into the dash to reduce visual clutter.

4. Virtual Cockpit: Audi’s virtual cockpit is quite possibly the coolest piece of infotainment tech to hit the market in recent memory.

Virtual cockpit uses a high-definition, 12.3- inch digital instrument cluster.

The system is fully configurable and can be set up to display a traditional gauge cluster or…

…It can be configured with a Google Earth map as the focal point.

You can also control the radio and..

…Trip computer.

5. The heads-up display: The Q7 is equipped with a color heads-up display that shows speed, turn-by-turn navigation, and traffic signs.

6. The cameras: The Q7 is equipped with a series of cameras located around the car.

Here’s the front camera.

The cameras can be used to deliver a variety of views including a 360-degree overhead view.

7. The knob: The Q7’s radio can be operated using a small knob located next to the shift lever. You turn it to control the volume. While a channel change requires a simple bump to the left or right. The knob is perfectly located right where the driver’s hand falls. It’s a simple yet ingenious piece of design we have enjoyed on Audis in recent years.

8. Panoramic roof: The available panoramic roof is a wonderful feature to have on a sunny day.

9. A great engine: Our Audi Q7 came equipped with the optional 333 horsepower, 3.0 liter, supercharged V6. It’s an engine Audi has been using for a while and it’s for good reason. The V6 proved to be remarkably smooth and powerful.

10. Audi Drive Select: Audi Drive Select can be found on most of the German automaker’s new cars. On the Q7, there were a total of six modes from which to choose, including two off-road modes. We really enjoyed the Q7 in dynamic mode, which really let Audi’s sporting pedigree shine.

11. Safety features: The Q7 comes standard with quattro all-wheel-drive. It’s also available with adaptive cruise control, night vision, collision mitigation, and parking assist.

12: Easy cargo loading: Our adaptive air suspension-equipped test car can lower the rear end of the Q7 on demand to make loading heavy goods less of a chore.