Audible’s audio book subscription is $50 off right now when you sign up for a full year of the service

source Amazon

source Amazon

Audible is known as one of the best places to get audiobooks, thanks to its low cost, huge library, and slick playback features.

The service usually comes at $149.50 per year, but it’s currently available for just $99.50 for a year – an impressive $50 or 33% discount.

The deal will only last until January 31, so it’s worth acting quick if you’re interested.

This 33% off offer is valid until January 31, so if you’re interested, it’s worth acting quick.

There are plenty of advantages to having a subscription like Audible instead of simply listening to audiobooks on the fly. Namely, instead of having to buy each audiobook separately, you can subscribe to Audible and get 12 audiobook credits and access to two Audible originals each month. Considering the fact that audiobooks can often cost at least $15 each, you’ll end up saving some serious cash there.

Audible is easy to use, too. You can access the service from the web, or from an app on your phone – so no matter where you are, you should be able to listen to the audiobooks that you’re interested in. And, Audible has a pretty massive library – so, no matter what you’re interested in, there should be something for you.