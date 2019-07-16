These Audio-Technica headphones are $99 during Prime Day and have over 4,200 5-star Amazon reviews

source Audio-Technica

source Audio-Technica

Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up one of the most versatile headphones we’ve worn. Right now, the limited-edition Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBB Headphones are on sale for $99, marked down $70 from their usual $169 price tag.

Here’s why the Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBB Headphones are such a good value during Prime Day:

Audio-Technica is known for its high-quality professional audio equipment. And the ATH-M50xBB headphones are an excellent option for mixing, tracking, DJing, and just listening to music or podcasts. The listening experience is really clear with a deep, accurate bass response and an extended frequency range. Plus, the headphones are collapsible for easy transport, and come with two cables – one is nearly 10-feet long and the other is nearly 4-feet long.

Here are the specs you should know:

Driver size: 45 mm

Sensitivity: 98 dB

Maximum input power: 1600 mW

Impedance: 38 ohms

Weight: 10 ounces

Frequency response: 15 to 28,000 Hz

Earcup swivel: 90 degrees in both directions

Cables: detachable 1.2-meter straight and detachable 1.2-meter-to-3-meter coiled

There are generally two types of audio produced by headphones.

One aims to make the audio sound good no matter what you’re listening to – this is what most people want when casually listening to music, podcasts, or other media. The other type seeks to render the most true-to-form audio – this is ideal for audio engineers who want to know what adjustments need to be made. The ATH-M50xBB headphones are unique in that they appear to offer benefits to engineers and casual listeners.

More than 4,200 Amazon buyers have left 5-star reviews about how the headphones offer true bass and rendered perfect highs, outperforming both budget and pricier headphones. Some commenters said these headphones were great for gaming too.

Only the blue colorway is going for $99 during Prime Day, but we think that the color sets it apart from a sea of standard over-the-ear headphones. For such a versatile workhorse, the $99 price tag seems pretty reasonable to scoop up during Prime Day.