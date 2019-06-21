This cult-favorite Audio-Technica turntable is down to its lowest price in years

source Audio Technica Facebook

The Audio Technica AT-LP120-USB is a fan-favorite vinyl player, boasting a ton of features and a classic design.

The black model of the player has been discounted from $300 down to $230, one of its lowest prices ever on Best Buy. So if you’ve been planning on getting a turntable, now is a great time to buy.

Despite the rise of music streaming and other modern music technology, plenty of music lovers out there still love the classic vinyl player. There’s nothing better than the look, feel, and yes, sound, of a great turntable – and one of our favorite turntables is at its lowest price ever.

The Audio Technica AT-LP120-USB has a ton going for it.

For starters, the turntable is beautifully designed. It’s available in black or silver, though the black model seems to be cheaper than the silver model right now. It should look right at home in any room in the house.

When it comes to features, there’s plenty to look forward to. The turntable is able to play 78, 33-1/3, and 45 RPM records, plus it has an S-shaped tonearm with adjustable tracking force. It features a die-cast aluminum platter with a felt mat, and offers a high-accuracy pitch lock and pitch slider. Safe to say, for professionals or casual music lovers alike, this turntable has everything you’ll need. In fact, we’ve rated it as one of the best turntables you can buy, and plenty of others have too.

One of the coolest things about this model in particular is the fact that it has a USB output. In other words, this is the perfect player for those who want to digitize their records on a computer.

Then there’s the price. While plenty of retailers, including Amazon, offer the player for $300, Best Buy has the black model down to $230. In other words, if you’ve been thinking about getting a vinyl player, now is the time to buy.