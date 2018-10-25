15 audiobooks that are perfect for new parents

caption Becoming a new parent is filled with twists and turns. source Alena Ozerova/Shutterstock

Having a new baby can be daunting, but luckily there are lots of people who have been there before and want to help.

There are lots of moms, dads, and doctors who have written books to help you cope with all of the sleepless nights and diaper duty. And even if you don’t have time to read, you should know that you can find all of this expertise in audiobooks designed to give new parents the support and encouragement they need. That means you can listen while you’re nursing, cooking, or driving your baby around the neighborhood hoping that they’ll actually go to sleep.

Check out these audiobooks that cover all that is funny, frightening, and frustrating about being a new parent.

Your relationship can survive the stress of new parenting.

caption This book talks about how to stay happy with your partner after having a baby. source Amazon

Caring for a new baby can put a strain on even the healthiest relationship. And it is perfectly normal for couples to go through some growing pains once children enter the picture. But before you give your partner the boot, listen to “How Not to Hate Your Husband After Kids.” Jancee Dunn narrates her book, which perfectly combines personal stories of saving her own relationship from the stress of parenting with expert advice from couples’ therapists.

A bestselling author shares personal stories of pregnancy and parenting as a single mother.

caption This has personal stories of Anne Lamott’s first year as a single mom. source Amazon

Being a new mom is tough, particularly when you are doing it alone. In “Operating Instructions: A Journal of My Son’s First Year,” bestselling author, Anne Lamott shares her deeply personal experiences of going through pregnancy and childbirth as a single mom at age 35. Lamott’s stories of how friends and neighbors rallied around her to help her get through her son’s first year will warm your heart.

This book tells you what no one else will about being a new mom.

caption This book keeps it real. source Amazon

In “The Sh!t No One Tells You,” Dawn Dais keeps it all the way real about the stuff most people wouldn’t dare tell an expectant mom. Dais believes the truth isn’t so pretty. Yes, you will stare into your baby’s beautiful eyes, but you’ll also find your hands in a whole lot of poop.

“Man Vs. Baby” deals with all that is hilarious and horrifying about new fatherhood.

caption This book tackles fatherhood. source Amazon

Most parenting books on the market are geared towards new moms, while dads are often left out. Matt Coyne’s book, “Man Vs. Baby: The Chaos and Comedy of Real-Life Parenting,” takes a look at parenting from a dad’s perspective. The book was inspired by one of Coyne’s funny Facebook posts on new fatherhood and is filled with hilariously spot-on anecdotes about baby’s first year. You’ll laugh out loud when you hear Coyne comparing his diaper changing skills to being a member of a pit crew.

Ashton Kutcher called the book, “one of the best descriptions of new fatherhood I’ve ever read.”

Superstar songstress, Kelly Rowland helps answer common new mom questions.

caption Nothing is off limits in “Whoa Baby!” source Amazon

You may have all of the answers when it comes to meeting your baby’s needs, but what about the things you need as a mom? Destiny’s Child alum and Beyoncé BFF, Kelly Rowland is here for you with her book, “Whoa, Baby!,” where nothing is off limits.

With the help of her OB-GYN, Dr. Tristan Bickman, Rowland answers the questions you may have been too afraid to ask – like how your skin and hair changes postpartum and when it’s OK to have sex after baby.

This book offers support to breastfeeding moms going back to work.

caption This book tackles breastfeeding specifically. source Amazon

“Work. Pump. Repeat: The New Mom’s Survival Guide to Breastfeeding and Going Back to Work,” by Jessica Shortall, gives moms the tools they need should they want to balance breastfeeding with the demands of their jobs. Listeners will hear real-life stories about everything from preparing for business travel to pumping in the workplace, from moms who’ve been there.

Find time to get some Headspace.

caption Meditation can help stress levels post baby. source Amazon

As a new parent, you probably won’t have a lot of downtime. But if your new role leaves you feeling overwhelmed, it’s important to find some time in your day to let it all go. In “The Headspace Guide to Meditation and Mindfulness,” Andy Puddicombe, the voice of the meditation app, Headspace, leads simple meditation techniques designed to make the practice accessible to even the busiest people. Puddicombe suggests that dedicating just 10 minutes a day to mindfulness can help improve your productivity, your sleep cycle, and your relationships with others.

Sleep doesn’t have to be a struggle.

caption This book is great for you and your baby. source Amazon

If bedtime is a constant battle for you and your little one, make “The Rabbit Who Wants to Fall Asleep” by Carl-Johan Forssén Ehrlin part of your sleep routine. Choose between a male or female voice to narrate the story of a mommy rabbit who takes her little rabbit to see his Uncle Yawn when he has trouble falling asleep.

The language pattern and soothing music are perfect for keeping kids calm and helping them drift off to dreamland.

Learn the Danish secrets to raising happy kids.

caption This book can broaden your scope of parenting techniques. source Amazon

Like “Bringing Up Bebe” and “Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother,” “The Danish Way of Parenting: What the Happiest People in the World Know About Raising Confident, Capable Kids,” may give new parents a different cultural perspective on raising children.

Jessica Joelle Alexander and Iben Sandahl’s book discusses how Danish parents value things like family time and play over staying glued to electronic devices and raise kids who are ultimately confident and happy.

Book encourages parents to let baby lead.

caption “Baby Knows Best” shares certain baby cues to look out for. source Amazon

Reading baby books can help you memorize every milestone and leave you armed with tons of helpful parenting information. But what happens when things don’t work out as planned? “Baby Knows Best,” by Deborah Carlisle Solomon is based on Magda Gerber’s RIE (Resources for Infant Educarers), and encourages parents to ease up on the helicopter parenting and let their babies take the lead.

“Baby Knows Best” suggests parents respond to their babies cues when it comes to weaning, sleep training, and potty training. The result could lead to a lot less stress for moms and dads.

It’s never too early to teach kids to be kind.

caption This book details how to promote respect and gratitude in the household. source Amazon

In a world where bullying and bad behavior seems to be the norm, new parents have the power to help make the pendulum swing in the other direction for future generations. “How to Raise Kind Kids,” by developmental psychologist, Thomas Lickona, helps parents set up structure within the home to promote discipline, respect, and gratitude. The book includes examples from families Lickona has worked with to help raise kids who care.

This book just might remind you of someone you want to punch in the throat.

caption This book will make you relate and laugh. source Amazon

Just because you want to raise nice kids doesn’t mean parenting (and other parents) isn’t frustrating. “People I Want to Punch in the Throat: Competitive Crafters, Drop-off Despots, and Other Suburban Scourges,” is a hilarious book from Jen Mann based on her blog of the same name. And even if you don’t actually want to punch anyone, you’ll laugh out loud at her stories of navigating playgroup politics.

Get rid of mom guilt for good.

caption Mom guilt is real, but this book will try to dispel it. source Amazon

For working moms, juggling the demands of career and motherhood can leave them feeling overwhelmed. In “Stretched Too Thin: How Working Moms Can Lose the Guilt, Work Smarter and Thrive,” Jessica Turner narrates her book which encourages working mothers to cult themselves a little slack and even pat themselves on the back.

The book will help new working moms set boundaries at home and at work, establish processes to help get things done, and celebrate their accomplishments along the way.

Caution: You may end up sitting in your car until the story ends.

caption These stories are super captivating. source Amazon

If you’ve ever listened to NPR in your car, you know how captivating the stories can be. In fact, you may have had a Driveway Moment, when you can’t bear to turn off the radio and instead sit parked in your driveway until the story is done.

“NPR Driveway Moments: Moms,” is a collection of stories that you’ll surely want to save for a long walk or drive. “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me” host Peter Sagal narrates a series of “best of” stories all about motherhood from NPR programs including “All Things Considered” and “News & Notes,” including “Just Mom and Me and Chuck E. Cheese” and “Mother’s Day vs. Fishing Season Opener.”

Novel touches on the struggle to fit in with other SAHMs.

caption This story focuses on the transition from the workplace to a stay-at-home mom. source Amazon

“Confessions of a Domestic Failure,” by Bunmi Laditan is a novel that any mom transitioning from the workforce to stay-at-home mom life can relate to. In the story, a new stay-at-home mom finds herself drowning in all of her new responsibilities. But when she has the chance to participate in a motherhood boot camp hosted by one of her favorite mommy bloggers, she will fight to stay afloat.

