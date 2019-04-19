August smart locks add convenience and safety to your home, and they’re $50 to $70 off until April 27

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Amazon

A smart lock is a great way to add convenience and security to your home, and August has been a leader in the smart lock industry for some time.

August’s locks are well designed and compatible with a range of deadbolts, plus, they work with a range of smart home ecosystems.

For a limited time, both the August Smart Lock and August Smart Lock Pro have gotten discounts from major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

You can save $50 to $70 on these smart locks until April 27.

Are you looking to improve your home security? A good place to start is with a smart lock, which allows you to lock and unlock your door from afar. You can also keep an eye on when your door is being locked and unlocked while you’re on the go.

August has long been one of the leaders in the smart lock market, and for a limited time, the company has discounted its locks at Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon from now until April 27.

Both the August Smart Lock and the August Smart Lock Pro have gotten discounts. The two smart locks come with the Smart Lock Connect, which connects the Bluetooth signal from the lock itself to your Wi-Fi network, so you can lock and unlock your door from wherever you are in the world, as long as you’re connected to the internet.

The standard August Smart Lock actually looks like any other normal deadbolt lock, if only slightly chunkier. The device installs over your existing deadbolt, so you can continue using your old key. The lock doesn’t look any different from the outside, either. The lock works with Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant, if you set it up with August Connect. The device is on sale for $179, which is $40.99 off the original price of $219.99.

Next up is the August Smart Lock Pro, which features a round form-factor, and offers all the same features as the standard August Smart Lock, with a few additions: Apple HomeKit and Z-Wave Plus support. That essentially means that the lock will work with more smart home ecosystems, so if you don’t have Alexa or the Google Assistant, but you still want to use the lock with your smart home, you’ll need to get the August Smart Lock Pro. The Pro model is also $50 off at Best Buy and Walmart, and $68.05 off on Amazon.

If you want to learn more about these smart locks and others, check out our full buying guide to the best smart locks you can buy.