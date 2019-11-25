Jewelry startup AUrate is offering up to 30% off fine jewelry from November 26 through Cyber Monday

By
Mara Leighton, Business Insider US
-
AUrate is throwing its biggest sale ever for Black Friday 2019.

caption
AUrate is throwing its biggest sale ever for Black Friday 2019.
source
AUrate

AUrate, one of the internet’s most popular ethical and affordable jewelry startups, is hosting its biggest sale ever for Black Friday 2019.

From November 26 to December 1, customers will get 25% off orders under $400 and 30% off orders over $400 with the promo code “GOLDFRIDAY” at checkout. The same discount applies on December 2 when you use the promo code “GOLDMONDAY“. The company hasn’t yet confirmed whether any items will be excluded from the discount.

We like AUrate’s Diamond Huggie Earrings ($480) and the dainty and relatively affordable Diamond Bezel Necklace ($320), but you can’t really go wrong with any of these deals. We recommend AUrate’s jewelry if you’re looking for the perfect jewelry gift for your mom, girlfriend, friend, or even yourself. AUrate makes it easy to give memorable, unique gifts with zodiac and birthstone collections; personalized necklaces, rings, and bracelets; and jewelry engraving.

Check out more 2019 holiday gift ideas from Insider Picks here.

The 5 best deals from AUrate:

AUrate's XL Diamond will be $225 off on Black Friday, and its Halo Diamond Opal Pendant will be $195 off.

caption
AUrate’s XL Diamond will be $225 off on Black Friday, and its Halo Diamond Opal Pendant will be $195 off.
source
AUrate

  1. AUrate Halo Diamond Opal Pendant, $455 (originally $650) [You save $195]
  2. AUrate Huggie Earrings with White Diamonds, $336 (originally $480) [You save $144]
  3. AUrate XL Diamond Bezel Necklace, $525 (originally $750) [You save $225]
  4. AUrate Birthstone Bracelet, $150 (originally $200) [You save $50]
  5. AUrate Quadricolor Ring with White Diamonds, $644 (originally $920) [You save $276]

The AUrate Sensu Ring (originally $120) will be $30 off.

caption
The AUrate Sensu Ring (originally $120) will be $30 off.
source
AUrate

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Here’s where to find them:

  1. The overall best Black Friday deals of 2019
  2. The best tech deals of Black Friday 2019
  3. Amazon Black Friday deals
  4. Best Buy Friday deals
  5. Target Black Friday deals
  6. Walmart Black Friday deals

Looking for more Black Friday deals from our favorite startups? We have you covered:

  1. Leesa Black Friday deals on mattresses
  2. Casper Black Friday deals on mattresses
  3. Burrow Black Friday deals on furniture
  4. Brooklinen Black Friday deals on sheets and bedding bundles
  5. Parachute Black Friday deals on sheets and other home essentials
  6. Dagne Dover Black Friday deals on workbags, backpacks, and more
  7. Mott & Bow Black Friday deals on jeans, cashmere sweaters, and more
  8. Bombas Black Friday deals on socks
  9. Mejuri Black Friday deals on everyday fine jewelry