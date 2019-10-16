Popular jewelry startup AUrate used its customers’ feedback to create a stunning new collection — here’s your first look

source AUrate

AUrate, a popular fine-jewelry startup, leveraged its direct-to-consumer model to make what it’s calling a “Crowdsource Capsule.”

The Crowdsource Capsule features eight jewelry pieces under $1,000 that were designed using customer feedback, online and in-store shopping data, and insights from multiple focus groups.

You can shop the eight pieces included in the Crowdsource Capsule below, ranging from $100 bezel rings with your birthstone to $760 for a single Diamond Quadricolor Hoop.

An oft-championed aspect of direct-to-consumer startups is their ability to create tailored products.

Without the bulky machinery of a bloated chain of command, lean teams can gather and interpret data from customers and then translate it into one-on-one conversations and feedback-driven products in real time.

Recently, AUrate used this advantage to create a custom Crowdsource Capsule of fine jewelry. AUrate, if you haven’t heard of it, it’s a popular online startup known for its dainty everyday pieces that women often buy for themselves instead of waiting for them to be gifted.

To create its customer-designed luxury jewelry line, AUrate first gathered the data from online and in store. They looked at what customers bought the most of, what they most often gravitated towards, what design requests were repeatedly made, and customer feedback from the extensive questionnaire included in their try-at-home Curate box.

The team spun that data into dozens of prototypes. They held a focus group with loyal customers for feedback and editing, and then winnowed the list down to only the most popular styles. The best ones were updated with the focus group’s feedback: more diamonds, thinner or thicker bodies, an addition of vermeil, etc. Then, another focus group wore the pieces for a few weeks and gave the next round of feedback: How were they to wear? Did the ring poke at all? Were the earrings too heavy? Did the necklace tangle? After multiple rounds of drafts and eliminations, the company landed on eight pieces, conceptualized and crowdsourced by its customers.

Co-founder Bouchra Ezzahraoui called the Crowdsource Capsule “the epitome of what we can achieve by being direct to consumer.” The line spans necklaces, rings, and earrings and ranges in price from $100 for a bezel ring with your birthstone to $760 for a single Diamond Quadricolor Hoop.

caption The Birthstone Bezel Ring ($100) in person. It’s stacked here with the AUrate Stackable Ring ($50) in rose gold. source Mara Leighton/Business Insider

This level of customization is not common in fine jewelry. Like most industries built atop precious stones and metals, tradition is mainstream largely because it is economical. Ongoing tailoring is prohibitively expensive. But AUrate is known for its affordability precisely because, like so many 21st-century startups, it deleted middlemen and markups from the equation. Customers save, and quality remains the same.

AUrate also has relatively transparent ethical standards, customer guarantees, and a social mission. Its stones are certified for ethical sourcing through the Kimberley Process, an international system established by the UN to prevent “conflict diamonds” from entering the rough diamond market. It also uses 100% recycled gold from verified conflict-free suppliers to mitigate environmental impact, and its pearls are sourced from family-run, sustainable farms that use eco-friendly marine practices. In partnership with Mastery Charter, AUrate also donates a book to US schools for each piece of gold purchased.

AUrate pieces come with a lifetime warranty, insurance, and free shipping and returns in the US. For New York City customers, they can get pieces as early as the day they order with same-day delivery. Students can also get 15% off here.

See AUrate’s full Crowdsourced Capsule:

Birthstone Bezel Ring

source AUrate

The Birthstone Bezel incorporates a personalized birthstone on a solid gold chain to give the jewel the illusion of floating on your finger. It’s available in 14-karat or 18-karat (at $180) yellow, rose, or white gold.

Birthstone Solitaire Ring

source AUrate

Made for stacking, this Birthstone ring is designed to break up a gold stack with a bit of personalization. Like most of AUrate’s jewelry, it comes in rose, yellow, and white gold, in either 14-karat or 18-karat (at $350) compositions.

To personalize it, choose your birthstone and material. You can also engrave it at no additional cost.

Diamond Quadricolor Hoops

source AUrate

AUrate’s delicate diamond hoops were designed to coordinate with the company’s beautiful Quadricolor Ring ($920), a classic cornerstone ring made of gold and inset with diamonds. The Hoops come in 14-karat or 18-karat gold (the latter at $1,175) and in either yellow, rose, or white. But it’s important to note that the hoops are sold individually at $760, or in a pair for $1,520.

Diamond Signet Pendant

source AUrate

The Diamond Singlet Pendant is a dainty everyday necklace that you can wear at two lengths. Rows of SI Clarity diamonds are set in a solid gold signet pendant on the company’s signature fine gold chain. Available in 14-karat or 18-karat (at $880) gold, you can choose between yellow, white, or rose.

Diamond Signet Ring

source AUrate

AUrate’s diamond signet ring is a spin on your family heirloom classic. It has rows of SI Clarity diamonds set in solid gold, and you can order it in 14-karat or 18-karat (at $590) yellow, rose, or white.

Diamond Inverse Ring

source AUrate

The Diamond Inverse Ring is a classic pairing of pure gold and SI Clarity diamonds with a unique twist. It’s available in 14-karat or 18-karat gold (at $810) and in yellow, rose, or white variations. According to the company’s estimations, the traditional cost would be closer to $1,430.

Short Gold Bar Drop Necklace with Diamonds

source AUrate

Simple and refined, the Short Gold Bar Necklace is a pure gold bar inset with diamonds, hanging on a fine gold chain. It’s also wearable at two lengths, so you really never have to take it off. Pick 14-karat or 18-karat gold (at $620) in yellow, rose, or white. An optional engraving is also free.

Simple Opal Stud Earrings

source AUrate

The Simple Opal Stud Earrings are an edgy everyday stud. As AUrate notes, opal is derived from the Greek meaning “to see a change of color” and its glossy complexity lends a bit of intrigue and magic to a classic piece. The pair is available in 14-karat or 18-karat gold (at $400), and in yellow, rose, or white.