AUrate is makes affordable and beautiful gold jewelry for a fraction of traditional retail prices — here’s how it cuts costs, and how the styles stack up in real life

AUrate is a direct-to-consumer startup that is making fine jewelry more affordable, accessible and transparent.

It does this by making jewelry to order, avoiding wholesale and retail chain markups, and cutting costs associated with warehousing and inventory production.

Its ethically sourced and solid gold rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings are beautifully simple and add a touch of luxury to your everyday life.

Many of us on the Insider Reviews team have bought and tested jewelry from AUrate that we wear regularly. You’ll find more about our personal experience with its pieces at the bottom of this article.

When you go jewelry shopping, you pretty much have two options. The first, fine jewelry, is usually way out of your price range, and you can only lust for it behind a carefully polished glass case as the boutique associate watches you from the corner of his eye.

The second is cheap jewelry you can get at any retail store that’s just painted gold or silver and that you could care less about losing. Since I don’t have sensitive skin that reacts poorly to less-than-pure substances, I used to go for the latter and have a healthy collection of Forever 21 and H&M jewelry. I really wished I could own and cherish fine jewelry, but I couldn’t justify paying a few month’s rent for a ring.

Sophie Kahn and Bouchra Ezzahraoui recognized this wide open gap and jumped headfirst into it by starting their affordable fine jewelry company AUrate.

The direct-to-consumer model is proving to make total sense for the slow-to-change traditional fine jewelry industry.

When you shop at AUrate, you can trust that its direct-to-consumer model means you’re getting a fair price, no wholesale or third-party retail markups attached. They also produce their jewelry per order, which means customers don’t have to bear the extra cost of inventory or warehousing.

Another benefit of the direct-to-consumer model is better access to customers and fans, and thus, more products you’ll be actually interested in. In 2019, AUrate directly leveraged its customer data to create the Crowdsource Capsule, a collection of eight pieces under $1,000 that made its customers feel heard and catered to.

AUrate not only interrupts the chain to get you lower prices and beautiful designs, it also ensures materials are sourced ethically.

Materials are sourced in accordance with high standards of social, environmental, and human rights practices, while diamonds and pearls are purchased from conflict-free regions. It’s a guilt-free buying experience for your wallet and your conscience.

The jewelry itself is beautifully classic and wearable. Made from real 14-karat and 18-karat gold, the rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings all look and feel high-quality. Whether you feature it as a dainty standalone piece or layer pieces on top of each other, the jewelry is elegant and versatile.

Before you commit to buying one of the pieces, you can see it and try it for a week through AUrate’s Curate home try-on styling service.

Through the service, an AUrate stylist handpicks five pieces that fit your preferences and budget and sends them to your door for you to try on. You keep what you want and send everything else back. If you tend to have decision paralysis while shopping, you might want to give Curate a try.

A few of us on the Reviews team own AUrate jewelry and wear the pieces regularly, for both everyday life and special occasions. Read on for our thoughts on AUrate jewelry and recommendations on what you should buy:

AUrate’s rings are clear favorites on our team. They range from simple stacking rings …

Aurate’s jewelry comes packaged in gorgeous little pink sachets and boxes. It makes them feel like presents to yourself, which is kind of how I think of the brand at large – it’s a place I shop when I want to give myself a gift.

I have the stackable twist ring and the plain stackable ring in yellow gold, both of which I wear every day. The plain one is a little thin and not so durable on its own, but when it’s paired with other rings, it seems to be less prone to denting or bending. -Sally Kaplan, senior editor

… to dainty personalized rings with a splash of color …

AUrate’s jewelry is ideal for everyday wear. I’m not big on maintenance, so my jewelry needs to withstand swimming, showers, and lotions among other things – and these rings have put up with all of them without complaint, despite how delicate they look (especially the bezel).

In my experience, AUrate has some of the best designs and prices in the direct-to-consumer market – but I’d price-compare with Mejuri if you’re focused on the basics. For instance, AUrate’s Stackable Ring is $50, and Mejuri’s is $75, but AUrate’s version is also a fraction of the width of Mejuri’s. So, unless you want the thinnest version, it may be worth the extra $25. -Mara Leighton, senior reporter

… to bold, geometric pieces.

While it seems like all arrows are pointing towards minimalist and dainty designs, there’s an equal movement in the other direction towards bolder, structural pieces like the Icon Ring.

Inspired by the AUrate logo, it’s one of the brand’s signature rings, and we can see why – it’s strong, impactful, and glamorous. At $450, it might seem a little pricey for a single ring, but it’s undoubtedly a staple piece. Even after owning it for almost three years, I haven’t tired of its shape and versatility. -Connie Chen, senior reporter

As an avid buyer of earrings, I also like their earring designs, which are generally more unique than those of other online jewelry brands.

I’ve always thought ear jackets look a bit old-fashioned and stuffy, but I love AUrate’s modern and pretty twists on them. These flowery earrings are a prime example of how the brand pays attention to detail and craftsmanship. Even though they’re vermeil and not solid gold, they’ve held up well over the last two-and-a-half years and are as shiny and gorgeous as ever.

I like the jacket design because it means I can wear just the front part as studs in my first or second piercing, or wear the full set when I want to draw extra attention to my ears. -Connie Chen, senior reporter

The bottom line

Whether you like earrings, bracelets, necklaces, or rings, it’s hard not to find a piece you won’t fall in love with while shopping at AUrate. Our own experience with the brand shows the pieces are as durable and long-lasting as they are beautiful.