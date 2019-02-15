Suspected gunman apprehended, multiple people injured ‘active shooter incident’ in Aurora, Illinois

caption Aerial footage from ABC 7 Chicago shows the Henry Pratt Company, the scene of an active shooter incident on Friday. source Screenshot via ABC 7 Chicago

Police in Aurora, Illinois, responded to an “active shooter incident” at a manufacturing plant on Friday.

The suspected gunman was apprehended, according to city officials.

One witness told ABC 7 Chicago the shooter was a man in his 30s who worked at the manufacturing plant.

Four police officers and multiple civilians were reportedly injured. Their conditions are unclear.

A suspected gunman has been apprehended after an “active shooter incident” at a local manufacturing facility in Aurora, Illinois, according to city officials.

On Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. local time, the police department tweeted that the scene had been secured and there was “no longer a threat to the area.”

Four police officers and multiple civilians were injured in the shooting, The Daily Herald reported. City of Aurora communications officer Clayton Muhammad told ABC 7 Chicago that all of the officers were in stable condition, though he didn’t confirm how many were shot, and the conditions of the civilians were unclear.

The station reported that the Kane County Medical Examiner was en route to the scene and that one person was dead. It was unclear if the fatality was a victim or the shooter. City officials would only say that the gunman had been “neutralized.”

Federal authorities from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also responding, the bureaus tweeted. Local newscasts showed a massive police presence on the scene, with firemen, police, and SWAT responding.

Active Shooter Incident has been secured. Shooter is no longer a threat to the area. Continued police presence will remain as investigation continues. Parents please contact your local school districts for dismissal plan https://t.co/P4y7X7K4og — Aurora (IL) Police (@AuroraPoliceIL) February 15, 2019

One witness who works at the plant, John Probst, told ABC 7 Chicago that the shooter was one of his colleagues, and that he saw him “running down the aisle” before he and his peers fled.

“As soon as we heard shots, we took off out the front door,” he said. He added that he saw one person bleeding badly, and could still hear gunshots ringing out after he left the building.

Probst said there were roughly 30 people in the building when the gunfire broke out. He added that the shooter was a man in his 30s, and that he used a pistol with a laser on it.

Neither the suspected gunman nor the motive have been identified.

Lawmakers weighed in on the news Friday afternoon. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he was monitoring the situation, and Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois also tweeted that he was watching.

“My heart breaks for Aurora. I’m tracking updates on the situation with my staff,” Durbin said. “Thank you to the members of law enforcement who are responding to the emergency.”

