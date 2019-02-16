A GoFundMe is seeking $50,000 for victims and families after a deadly shooting in Aurora, Illinois

Five people were killed and several injured in a shooting Friday in Aurora, Illinois.

Authorities said the gunman opened fire on his colleagues during a meeting in which he was fired.

Local organizations have planned multiple vigils, and a GoFundMe for victims’ families had made around $10,000 in five hours.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to aid victims and their families in the wake of a shooting that killed five people on Friday in Aurora, Illinois.

The #AuroraStrong Community Fund set a $50,000 goal for money that, according to its online page, will be collected by the city and distributed to the families in need.

Five hours after its creation, the fund had garnered more than $12,000 in donations and had over 2,500 shares on Facebook.

The crowdfunding effort comes the day after the shooting, which also injured several civilians and police officers, all of whom authorities said Saturday would recover.

Multiple vigils were being planned as of Saturday, including the Aurora Strong vigil, which will reportedly be followed by a tribute to Aurora Police officers by the Police Department.

Police said Gary Martin, the suspected shooter in the incident, opened fire with a Smith & Wesson pistol in a meeting where he was going to be fired. He allegedly opened fire, then turned to the plant floor, where employees were working.

