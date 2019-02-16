Victims of the Aurora, Illinois mass shooting included a 21-year-old intern who was at his first day of work

At least five people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a local manufacturing facility in Aurora, Illinois on Friday, February 15.

A 21-year-old Human Resources intern, as well as a father of young children, are among the victims.

Here’s everything we know so far about those who died.

A gunman killed at least five people at a local manufacturing facility in Aurora, Illinois on Friday, February 15.

The victims include a 21-year-old intern who was attending his first day on the job, according to a family-friend who posted the news on Facebook, as well as a father of young children, according to a local news outlet. Five police officers and multiple civilians were also injured in the shooting.

Police have identified the shooter as Gary Martin, a 45-year-old former employee of the Henry Pratt Company. Martin was killed during the incident.

Martin was fired during a meeting shortly after he reported to work on Friday, as stated by local officials during a press conference on Saturday. He first opened fire in the room where the meeting was taking place, and then continued shooting downstairs in the main area of the facility, according to local officials.

Trevor Wehner, 21

On Saturday, February 16, Wehner was confirmed dead by a family-friend on Facebook.

According to the Facebook post, Wehner was attending his first day as a Human Resources intern at the Henry Pratt Company when the shooting took place. He was described by the friend as “a big brother to many.”

Wehner was a student of Northern Illinois University, as stated during a press conference held in Aurora on Saturday.

Josh Pinkard

Pinkard’s death was confirmed to the media by his uncle on Saturday, February 16.

The family member described Pinkard as “a loving husband and father who deeply impacted the community.”

Pinkard was from Oswego, Illinois, and worked as a manager at the Henry Pratt Company.

Josh Pinkard's family shared with us this photo. Josh was shot and killed in the Aurora shooting. His uncle told me he was a loving husband and father who deeply impacted the community.

Clayton Parks

Parks worked as a Human Resources manager at the Henry Pratt Company, as stated during a press conference held in Aurora on Saturday.

Russell Byer

Byer was also confirmed dead during a press conference on Saturday. He was from Yorkville, Illinois and worked as a mold operator at the Henry Pratt Company.

Vincente Juarez

Juarez was confirmed dead by local officials during a press conference on Saturday. He was from Oswego, Illinois and worked the stockroom forklifts at the Henry Pratt Company.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.