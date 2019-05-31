Clouds with unusual aurora-like glow seen illuminating the sky in KL’s Bangsar

Pictures of what seemed like a bright aurora glow peeking out of the clouds were shared on a Facebook Group. Facebook / Michael Liew

A supposed weather phenomenon that occurred in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, on Tuesday evening (May 28) left many residents in awe.

Pictures of what seemed like a bright aurora glow peeking out of the clouds were shared on the page of Facebook group The Republic of Bangsar #TROB by many witnesses.

While it seems no one knows what the glow in the sky was caused by, at least one person has pointed out that it resembles a crown flash, which is caused by sunlight reflecting off or refracting through ice crystals that have formed above a thundercloud,

Group member Michael Liew, who saw the phenomenon at Bangsar Heights, said: “Did anyone witness this amazing atmospheric optic yesterday? I may be mistaken but I think it was a rare ‘crown flash’.”

In Liew’s picture, the glow illuminated part of the sky, and also created a dark shadow beneath the clouds.

Liew was not the only lucky person to have witnessed the strange sight.

Other users also contributed pictures of their own encounters in the comments section.

Business Insider has reached out to the Malaysian Meteorological Department for comment.

