The Auschwitz slogan ‘Work sets you free’ seen at the “Re-Open Illinois” protest aimed at the Illinois governor, JB Pritzker, who is of Jewish descent

caption A protester at the “Re-Open Illinois” protest outside the Thompson Center in Chicago on May 1, 2020. source Jim Vondruska/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The official Twitter account of the Auschwitz memorial in Poland condemned a sign that bore a Nazi slogan at an anti-lockdown rally in Chicago on Friday.

The sign, belonging to an unidentified woman, read: “Arbeit Macht Frei, JB,” referring to the Illinois governor JB Pritzker who is of Jewish descent.

The Auschwitz memorial responded to the picture, saying that it was “painful to see this symbol instrumentalized and used again to spread hate.”

Dennis Kosuth, a nurse attending the event as a counter-protester, posted the picture on Twitter, which has since garnered more than 50,000 likes.

“Arbeit macht frei” is a German phrase which means “Work sets you free”, and was placed above the gates of Auschwitz – the largest Nazi extermination camp during the Holocaust, where at least 1.1 million people died.

The font of the letter “B” used on the sign also bore a strong resemblance to that used in the sign above the gates of Auschwitz.

This was one of the signs at the “Re-open Illinois” event today. She assured those that she was not a Nazi, and stated, “I have Jewish friends.” Thank you for representing yourself and your “movement” for what it is. pic.twitter.com/CcIX2SVu6s — Dennis Kosuth, RN (@Dennis_Kosuth) May 1, 2020

On Saturday, the organization that runs the Auschwitz Memorial responded on Twitter, saying it was “painful to see this symbol instrumentalized and used again to spread hate.”

The full tweet read: “‘Arbeit macht frei’ was a false, cynical illusion the SS gave to prisoners of Auschwitz. Those words became one of the icons of human hatred. It’s painful to see this symbol instrumentalized and used again to spread hate. It’s a symptom of moral and intellectual degeneration.”

The photo was shared on Twitter by a registered nurse, Dennis Kosuth, who attended the same event on Friday as a counter-protester. It has since garnered more than 50,000 likes.

"Arbeit macht frei" was a false, cynical illusion the SS gave to prisoners of #Auschwitz. Those words became one of the icons of human hatred. It's painful to see this symbol instrumentalized & used again to spread hate. It's a symptom of moral & intellectual degeneration. https://t.co/ZRxja8x6eS — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 2, 2020

Kosuth, who said he took the picture on his phone, told Buzzfeed that some protesters at the event were trying to provoke him by claiming he was an actor.

According to Kosuth, when he confronted the woman holding the sign, she defended herself by saying she had Jewish friends.

caption U.S. Vice President Mike Pence with his wife Karen and Poland’s President Andrzej Duda with first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda stand at the “Arbeit Macht Frei” gate at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim, Poland, February 15, 2019. source Kacper Pempel/Reuters

The protest in Chicago is the latest in a series of demonstrations around the country to reopen the economy.

On April 30, hundreds of demonstrators, some armed, descended on Michigan’s state capitol to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s extension of the state’s stay-at-home order.