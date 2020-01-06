Steve Irwin’s family announces it has saved 90,000 animals in Australia, and says admissions are surging as bushfires rage on

- source
- The family of late Australian wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin announced that they treated their 90,000th patient at their wildlife hospital in Queensland, as bushfires continue to ravage Australia.
- Bindi Irwin posted the announcement on her Instagram page, and expressed her heartbreak at the devastation caused by the fires.
- Bushfires in Australia have destroyed the country’s wildlife and nature. Nearly half a billion animals are believed to have died this bushfire season.
The family of late wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin says it has saved 90,000 animals at their wildlife hospital in Australia, as bushfires continue to ravage the country and destroy its animals and nature.
Bindi Irwin announced in a Friday Instagram post that the family’s wildlife hospital at the Australia Zoo in Queensland had now treated more than 90,000 patients.
“With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much,” she said.
Irwin added that while the hospital is safe from the bushfires, which are concentrated in southeastern Australia, the number of patients are rising due to the flames.
“Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients,” she said.
With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE. There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties. Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients. My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can. ????????????
The family’s patients included “Blossom the possum,” which was admitted after being caught in one of the bushfires in other parts of Queensland. The possum later died despite efforts from the hospital’s veterinarian team.
Blossom the possum was admitted to the #AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital after being caught in one of the bushfires burning in other parts of Queensland. We have such an incredible team who work day and night to protect gorgeous animals like Blossom. Devastatingly this beautiful girl didn’t make it even after working so hard to save her life. I want to thank you for your kind words and support. This is the heart-wrenching truth, every day is a battle to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Now more than ever we need to work together to make a difference and protect our Mother Earth. For more on how you can become a Wildlife Warrior visit www.wildlifewarriors.org ????????????
Other patients included grey-headed flying foxes, a species of bat listed as vulnerable in Australia.
The bats had been flown into Queensland after their rescue center was evacuated due to the fires, Irwin said.
Our @AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital takes in animals from all over Australia. Hundreds of grey-headed flying foxes, a species listed as vulnerable, have been flown to Queensland after the rescue centre they were recovering in was at risk from fire and evacuated. Some of the orphans are now being cared for by the team at the hospital until they’re big enough to go home, and there’s no threat of fire. ???? In September, flying fox admissions to the hospital skyrocketed by over 750% due to drought conditions and lack of food. Flying foxes are now being drastically affected by wildfires and we’re again seeing an influx of these beautiful animals from across the country. This week, we treated our 90,000th patient. To cope with so many animals being admitted to the hospital, in 2019 we opened a sea turtle rehabilitation centre, sea snake ward and are about to complete a new bird recovery area, but it’s still not enough to keep up. We need to build a new ward for our patients. Wildlife Warriors from around the world are asking how they can help us save native wildlife, you can donate on our website www.wildlifewarriors.org , or support our fundraiser to start construction of our newest ward by visiting the link in my bio! ????
Nearly half a billion animals – mammals, birds, and reptiles – are believed to have died since the start of this bushfire season.
The Australian government on Monday announced a $2 billion recovery fund to rebuild areas affected by the bushfires. During the Golden Globes award ceremony on Sunday, multiple celebrities also spoke out about the bushfires and pushed for climate change reform.
