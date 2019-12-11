Australia Emerges As The Top Employment Location For SP Jain’s Undergraduates From The Class Of 2019

Over 50% of the class secured jobs in Australia, with average starting salaries of AUD 55,000. UAE, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, Rwanda, India, Germany, Argentina, Brazil and the USA are amongst other employment locations.

School of Global Management (SP Jain Global) announced today the ongoing

successful employment for its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) students.

With over 50% of them having secured jobs in Australia, the Class of 2019 is

off to a great start in the ‘land down under’.

Employment

Report — A Snapshot:

Mediacom, Bank of Queensland, Schneider Electric, VFS Group, Stockland, Jones Lang LaSalle,

Guzman and Gomez, OMD, Mindshare, Export Connect and Third Horizon Consulting

are amongst the top recruiters of SP Jain’s latest class

the Finance and Operations sectors were the biggest recruiters of S P Jain’s

BBA students this year. Students also secured roles in General Management and

Consulting.

India, Singapore, Dubai, Vietnam, Indonesia, Korea, Philippines, Uzbekistan,

Kazakhstan, Mauritius, Nepal, Finland, Italy, Brazil, Dominican Republic,

Kenya, Poland, Thailand, Spain, Guatemala, China, Mexico, Zimbabwe and

Mongolia.

Richard

Coller, Director of Professional Readiness at S P Jain’s Sydney campus

attributes this success to the School’s unique multi-city model that has proven

to transform its students from ordinary graduates to confident business

leaders. “Our

students have had the unique advantage of studying in not one, but a minimum of

three global cities — Singapore, Dubai and Sydney. At each location, they have

had opportunities to pursue projects, out-of-class activities and also,

internships that have made them very relevant and attractive to leading

companies in Australia and around the world,” shares Richard.

“It comes as no

surprise to us that a majority of students have chosen to start their careers

in Australia. On completing the program, SP Jain students are entitled to a

2-year unrestricted Post Study Work Rights Visa and many of them, after

discovering what a great place Australia is, take up this opportunity,” adds

Richard.

S P Jain launched the BBA in 2010, becoming the world’s first

business school to pioneer and offer a multi-city undergraduate program. “When

we launched the BBA in 2010, we were considered to be somewhat of an outlier.

We have since, graduated over 650 students who have gone on to do very well in

their global careers and that’s why today, companies believe in our model,”

shares Nitish Jain, President of the School.

The BBA of SP Jain

is a 4-year multi-city program that is accredited by Australia’s Tertiary

Education Quality & Standards Agency (TEQSA). Students travel to

Singapore/Mumbai for Year 1 of the program, Dubai for Year 2 and Sydney for

Years 3 and 4, graduating with an Australian degree and 2-year Post Study Work

Rights in Australia. Admissions are currently open to the January 2020 and

September 2020 intakes of the program.

ABOUT SP JAIN SCHOOL OF GLOBAL MANAGEMENT (S P JAIN GLOBAL)

S P Jain is an Australian business school with campuses in Mumbai, Dubai, Singapore and Sydney. The School offers a plethora of undergraduate, postgraduate, professional and doctoral programs with a motive of crafting leaders for the 21st century workplace. Their full-time MBA and Global MBA programs have significant recognition as evinced through global rankings.

– Forbes: Top 15 Best International 1-year MBAs (2019-21)

– Times Higher Education-Wall Street Journal: Top 5 Best International 1-year MBAs (2018)

– Forbes: Top 20 Best International 1-year MBAs (2017-19)

– The Economist: Top 100 Full-Time MBAs worldwide (2015)

– Forbes: Top 10 Best International 1-year MBAs (2015-17)

– Forbes: Top 20 Best International Business Schools (2013-15)

– Financial Times: Top 100 Global MBA programs (2011 and 2012)

S P Jain is registered as a Higher Education Provider in Australia. Upon graduation, students receive a degree conferred by S P Jain School of Global Management, Australia. S P Jain’s world-class business courses are accredited by the Department of Education/Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA), Australia, and licensed by the Council of Private Education, Singapore and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai. Click here to read more.