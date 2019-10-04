An Australian police officer is under investigation after a viral video appeared to show him stoning a wombat to death

source Screenshots/Facebook

A police officer in South Australia is under investigation by his force after he and a friend filmed him stoning and seriously injuring a wombat. Several media outlets have reported that the wombat died.

The video went viral after it was posted on the Facebook page of The Wombat Awareness Organization.

The footage showed the police officer repeatedly throwing stones at the head of a wombat as it appeared to try and escape.

According to a statement from the South Australian police released on Friday the incident is being investigated “as a matter of urgency.”

A police officer is being investigated by South Australian police after video footage of him stoning a wombat went viral.

The video was posted on the Facebook page of The Wombat Awareness Organization, a non-profit dedicated to protecting wombats.

It showed the man repeatedly throwing rocks at the animal’s head before it rolls over and lays seemingly lifeless on the ground.

It is not known for certain whether the animal was killed, but in the video the men discuss having “killed” the animal, and numerous media outlets report that it died.

The statement confirmed that the incident involved "an off-duty member (of the police force) where a wombat was seriously injured."

The statement confirmed that the incident involved “an off-duty member (of the police force) where a wombat was seriously injured.”

The officer was named by the Daily Mail as Waylon Johncock, with 7News Australia saying that he is stationed on the West Coast of South Australia.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens from the South Australian police force described the actions of the man as “abhorrent,” according to the BBC.

The clip starts with a close up of the wombat as it is followed by two men in a car at night.

caption The car is seen following the wombat at the start of the clip. source Facebook/ Wombat Awareness Organisation

The car follows the animal and the other man gives a thumbs up as he attempts to get closer to the wombat before picking up a rock and throwing it directly at the wombat’s head.

He repeats this several times as the wombat makes numerous unsuccessful attempts to escape.

caption A man who has been identified as a police officer is seen stoning a wombat in a video. He is now being investigated by the South Australian police. source Facebook/Wombat Awareness Organisation

A voice is heard from the other man in the car, who also appears to be filming the incident, encouraging the officer to kill the animal.

“Put him in the gutter,” he says.

As the wombat appears to become disorientated and dizzy the man says: “You’ve got him, kill him kill him.”

Soon afterwards, the man picks up a final rock and hits the animal on the head with it. At that point, the animal rolls over on the ground.

The friend is heard congratulating the police officer: “You killed him bruv!”

“First bloke I’ve seen kill a wombat on foot bro.”

The video was met with outrage on Facebook, with numerous comments slamming the actions of both men.

The Wombat Awareness Organisation, which published the video, has recieved just under 200,000 signatures on an online petition demanding that the man be investigated for his actions.